Mom instincts take over as woman puts herself between a rolling car and a school bus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police received a call today at 3:57 p.m. to the 5800 block of Hampshire Road where there was a woman trapped between a school bus and a car.

According to Lt. Chuck Freeman, the woman involved was getting her child from the school bus when her other child, left in the car, put the car into neutral and the car began to roll.

The woman then jumped into action and put herself between the bus and the car to stop it from hitting the handicap ramp.

No serious injuries were reported and the woman was taken to Shoreline Hospital to be checked out.

