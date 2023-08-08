Missing pastor's truck found with a body inside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office have found a truck along FM 2444 with a body inside, according to a CCPD Blotter post.

The Nueces County Sheriffs Department said the truck matches the description of the vehicle belonging to Phillip Loveday, who was last seen on Wednesday Aug. 2.

The truck was found south of the South Texas Botanical Gardens. The identity of the body found has not been confirmed yet.

KRIS 6 News was able to get in touch with daughter Kayleigh Loveday, who said that she was "not going to speak on that right now."

