Corpus Christi Police searching for local pastor

Corpus Christi Police asking for public's help in search for missing pastor
Phillip Loveday
Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 12:57:32-04

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a local pastor.

According to police, Phillip Loveday, 47, was last seen Wednesday, August 2, at 9:30am in the 4900 block of Cape Vista Court as he left for work.

His wife became concerned when she received a phone call that he did not show up for work or church.

Mr. Loveday is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was driving a white 2016 Ford F-250 displaying one of these two Texas license plate numbers HTN9773 or PPN1389.

If you have any information on Loveday's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840 or (361) 886-2600.

