Meet Ag Mechanics Overall Reserve Champ at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — His name is Jaxon Grove.

"I really like doing these projects and I like creating something" says Grove, a senior at London High School.

He's been creating and competing in Ag Mechanics since he was in third grade.

"In 2014 this was my first project" Jaxon shows us.

It was a 4-H stool he made when he was 8-years-old. Now his projects are much more sophisticated.

"This is a 6-foot-wide mower. It would hook up to the back of a tractor" Jaxon says as he shows us last year's impressive project.

He's won from Reserve Grand Champion to Grand Champion. He has the banners, trophies and the belt buckles from every year.

"I'm also very proud of my showmanship quality because out of my eight projects that I've made so far, eight have given me showmanship buckles."

Jaxon is a Jack-of-all-Trades. It's in the blood.

His sister did the same, but Jaxon is doing it his way.

He's the president of the London 4-H Club, he's also the Nueces County 4-H council president, District 11 4-H 2nd vice president and a state 4-H water ambassador.

So why do all of this?

"I really like putting a lot of effort into my work and showing off what I can do. What I can design. What I can build. Showcasing my talents and I really like to always do my best," says Jaxon.

Jaxon's last project? A Cultivator which attaches to the back of a tractor to dig up soil when it's pulled.

We are happy to report Jaxon got Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Senior Showmanship Grand Champion for a nineth year, and Division 1 Grand Champion.