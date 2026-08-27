McDonald's Texas Meal launches Sept. 1 with collectible cups honoring 7 regions of the state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas-based artist Avery Orendorf designed the cups, each capturing the distinct identity of a different corner of the Lone Star State.

McDonald's is launching a limited-time Texas Meal on September 1 at participating locations across Texas, featuring collectible cups designed by Texas-based artist Avery Orendorf that highlight seven distinct regions of the state.

The Texas Meal bundle includes 10-piece McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium drink. Each cup in the collection represents a different Texas region:

Houston — Space City's innovation and energy

Dallas/Fort Worth — The Metroplex's dynamic culture

San Antonio — The Alamo City's rich heritage

Austin/Central Texas — The capital region's eclectic character

West Texas — The rugged beauty of the frontier

East Texas — The region's natural charm

Rio Grande Valley/South Texas — The border region's vibrant culture

Orendorf's original artwork on each cup draws on iconic landmarks and cultural elements that define each region's local identity. More of Orendorf's design work is available at averyodesign.com.

McDonald's is also bringing back Spicy Chicken McNuggets for a limited time alongside the Texas Meal launch. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are available as part of the Texas Meal or à la carte.

Customers can request their preferred regional cup at participating locations, though availability may vary by location.

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