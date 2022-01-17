Martin Luther King Day in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The famous "I Have A Dream" speech was delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963.

Fifty-nine year later, people say it's still on their minds.

While the pandemic has made it difficult to pay tribute. there are some events happening in the Coastal Bend today to honor King's immense legacy for non-violent change.

“This march, it's historic and it starts at the Nueces County Courthouse and ends at the Church of the Good Shepard,” said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Historic because the march has happened for the last 36 years, except for last year when it had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

“We really just want to embrace, embrace the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. and embrace what community service means,” Guajardo said.

While it is a federal holiday, citizens are encouraged to help their communities.

“Meaning people of all types of backgrounds having equal access to resources,” said Texas A&M-Corpus Christi student activities assistant Dyan Recto.

Student volunteer connection organizations at TAMU-CC prepare for a day of volunteering each Martin Luther King Jr. by contacting non-profit organizations.

“Rather than a day off for us, it's a day on," Recto said. "To give back to the community,"

Recto says she understands what it's like to be treated unkindly based on what you look like.

“When I came here I definitely dealt with some issues because of who I am and my background," she said. "So, as I grew up, I realized how important it is to promote equal rights."

To teach the importance of equal rights to younger kids, the Corpus Christi Science and History Museum "Remembering Icons" exhibit talks about the voices of the civil rights movement.

“They’ll be talking about Martin Luther King's most famous speeches and the impact that they made and the meaning behind them,” said Susannah Urban.

The activities happening at the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And volunteers can help Recto and the TAMU-CC student group clean headstones at the veterans' cemetery or help out at the Coastal Bend Food Pantry.

