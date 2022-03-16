Many pay their respects at unaccompanied veteran's funeral

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fallen hero was laid to rest Wednesday.

Funeral services were held for veteran Stephen Francis Baldwin. Born in 1960, Baldwin served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1979 to 1983.

Sadly, he had no family who could attend his services.

However, that didn't stop members of all military branches from paying their respects.

"I was just extremely pleased to see how many people actually showed up," said Marine veteran Marcos Fuentes. "The crowd who showed up to honor a fallen hero who had no family. I mean, it was just awesome."

"Even though some of his family could not be here, he's a part of a bigger family," said Vietnam era veteran Luis Ramirez. "The military family."

Baldwin was buried with full military honors.

