Man sentenced to 48 years for child abuse in Duval County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Duval County jury has sentenced a man to 48 years in prison after convicting him of repeatedly abusing a child.

Daniel Shane Locklin was found guilty of eight felony charges related to the physical abuse of a minor. The jury convicted him on four counts of injury to a child with serious bodily injury, which are first-degree felonies, and four counts of injury to a child with bodily injury, classified as third-degree felonies.

The jury assessed 12 years in prison for each first-degree count and 5 years for each third-degree count. At the prosecution's request, the court ordered the sentences for the first-degree offenses to run consecutively, resulting in a 48-year total sentence.

Evidence presented in court documented disturbing patterns of ongoing abuse, including multiple fractured ribs, deep bruising, lacerations throughout the body, disfigurement, and dental trauma. Following the investigation, authorities removed the child from the home, and the victim received care from child protection and medical professionals.

First Assistant District Attorney Abel Villarreal Jr. served as lead counsel for the prosecution, with Assistant District Attorney Roxanna Ramirez as second chair.

The 229th Judicial District Attorney's Office, led by District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez, expressed appreciation to the Freer Police Department, Child Protective Services, the medical team at Driscoll Children's Hospital, and all investigators and forensic professionals involved in the case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

