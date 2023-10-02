Man indicted in Norvel Drive shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man arrested on capital murder charges in the shooting death of Harold Dilger, Jr. has been indicted.

An attorney for Victor Martinez had requested his bond be lowered because the Nueces County District Attorney's Office had said it was not prepared to move forward on that case.

However, that request became moot Monday, now that the state has obtained an indictment.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, Martinez is accused of shooting Dilger while breaking into his truck in May.

Dilger died from his injuries in June.

Defense counsel Monday asking that the state announce whether it would be seeking the death penalty in this case.

The prosecution said it is the policy of the office to not seek death, but was unknown if that policy would change once Governor Greg Abbott appoints an interim District Attorney.

As KRIS 6 has reported, DA Mark Gonzalez submitted his resignation last month.

