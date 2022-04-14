Nueces County DA's Office files motion to stay John Henry Ramirez execution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez has filed a motion to withdraw the order that set the death-row execution date of John Henry Ramirez.

According to Gonzalez's motion, he does not support the death penalty and believes neither Ramirez nor anyone else in his jurisdiction should be subject to it while he is in office.

The motion states that Ramirez's punishment phase was allowed to get this far because of an oversight.

"The Assistant District Attorney who most recently moved for an execution date in this cause was not aware of my desire in this matter and did not consult me prior to moving for an execution date," the motion states.

While Gonzalez was not the DA when Ramirez was convicted, he was when his execution date was ordered on Tuesday. He is currently set to be executed on Oct. 5.

Ramirez was convicted of killing convenience store clerk Pablo Castro in 2004.

His case was recently heard in the U.S. Supreme Court because he argued that Texas officials were denying him the freedom to properly practice his religion. Ramirez wanted his pastor to be able to lay hands on him and pray aloud while he was being put to death.

The high court sided with Ramirez on Tuesday.

