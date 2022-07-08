Man found guilty for murder of Sinton's Manuel Pardo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A San Patricio County jury found Ruben Gomez, 31, guilty of two counts of capital murder Thursday. He was given two life sentences without the chance of parole.

The two counts are capital murder during the commission of a robbery, and capital murder in the commission of a kidnapping.

According to a post written by San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera, on Jan. 12, 2020, Manuel Pardo was on his early morning walk at the Sinton school grounds when video footage showed him getting in his truck with a then-unknown man.

Rivera said Pardo never came home that day.

Three arrests were made in the case, but only Gomez was found guilty of murder. The others were charged with unauthorized use of Pardo's truck.