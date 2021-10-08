Looking for some scares? U.S.S. Lexington haunted house opens this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking for some thrills this Halloween? Starting Friday night, the largest haunted house in South Texas returns.

We're talking about the Haunting on the Blue Ghost.

Starting Friday, the public can come out to the U.S.S. Lexington Museum to get their scares in.

The haunted house takes the bravest of souls down ladders and through over 80 compartments on two decks of the historic aircraft carrier.

Organizers tell KRIS 6 News that only the bravest of souls can survive this tour.

"This one will spook you because there's something about the air of the historic ship and you're going through spaces where people used to live," said Executive Director Steve Banta. "It's not just another building that they turned into a haunted experience. This is an actual place where people used to live way back in the 1940s or World War II."

Tickets are $30 per person and $40 for VIP skip-the-line. Tickets are only available in person at the Museum's admission booths.

The haunted house will be open 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9. It will also be open during the following weekend dates: October 15 & 16, October 22 & 23, October 29,30, & 31 and November 5 & 6.

