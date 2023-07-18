London ISD prepared for the first day of school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teachers and staff at the London Independent School District are prepped and ready for their first day of class on Wednesday.

London ISD Superintendent Judy Whitis said that it's a joy to welcome students back into the classroom.

"Teachers were fanatically getting ready for meet the teacher (Monday night), so just excitement coming back to a new year," Whitis said.

Students will return to a campus under construction. Earlier this year, the district broke groundfor a bond 2022 construction project.

The project by the district will include expansion of high school and elementary classrooms, a new middle and high school cafeteria and upgrades to the athletic facility.

"(In 2023-24) we can expect construction to continue at every single campus with classroom addition(s), cafeteria, athletic facilities, so that will be on going," she said. "A lot of the construction has been completed as far as roads and a lot of things parents will access.”

The district said that it has invested money in new technology to enrich the learning experience and expand educational opportunities for its students.

"We have an instructional technologist that works directly with our teachers to incorporate technology, so it's not just handing kids a device, they're truly learning and creating,” she said.

The school district has also added additional fencing to their campuses to increase their student's safety.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.