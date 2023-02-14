London ISD breaks new ground

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London ISD is looking forward to upcoming expansions for all their campuses.

Today, the London Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for their Bond 2022 construction projects. According to London ISD, these projects will extend each campus - elementary, middle and high schools - to address the growth occurring in the district.

The ceremony was held at the west back corner of the high school. The school board and superintendent were there to mark the occasion and break ground with golden shovels.

The scope of work will cover several expansions: classrooms in the high school will expand, and science classes will get new, state-of-the-art laboratories. The elementary school will also have larger classrooms, and gain a new gym and teacher work room. The middle school and high school campus cafeterias will be larger - and it's not just limited to academics.

London ISD's athletic facility upgrades will include an 8-lane track, football/soccer field with turf, new bathrooms, concessions, ticketing booths and new fencing.

The district says construction of additional parking, upgraded carpool lanes and a loop road connecting the campus to Pirate Road and County Road 33 is already happening.