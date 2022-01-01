Local woman hosts diaper drive for newborn who lost mother in crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman is giving back to a family who experienced tragedy earlier this week. 25-year-old Destiny Cortinas died Tuesday in a car crash as she was on the way to deliver her baby.

Doctors performed an emergency c-section to save her baby. Police say the baby is in stable condition.

Veronica Garibay doesn't know Cortinas or her family, but read our article about what happened and wanted to do something to help.

On Friday, she held a diaper drive at the Sage West Apartments to collect items for Cortina's baby.

"We're a community and we should just look out for each other. What are we going to have laying around the house that someone else can use?," Garibay said.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Garibay at (361) 249-7993.