Local window cleaning company gives back to Ronald McDonald House

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this Random Acts of Kindness Day, people across the country are paying it forward. That includes right here in the Coastal Bend.

Fish Window Cleaning Company spent Wednesday morning cleaning the windows at the Ronald McDonald House. Every year, the group chooses a local non-profit to give back to.

Volunteers told KRIS 6 News they chose this non-profit because of how it helps the community.

Michelle Horine is the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas. She said they really appreciated the kind gesture.

"Honestly we haven't had them professionally cleaned since 2019 I think," said Horine. "When you first look at it you're like "do I really need to get my windows clean?" but then when you see it afterwards it makes you proud to be able to make sure that the facility is clean and sparkling for our families."

The Ronald McDonald House takes in families with children who are dealing with severe illness.

To learn more about the non-profit and how to get involved, click here.