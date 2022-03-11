Watch
Local Small Business expands to H-E-B locations

Lemonade Stand cosmetics launched in June 2020.
Lemonade Stands Cosmetics
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 11, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Business is booming for one local company in the Coastal Bend.

Rochelle Lowery owns Lemonade Stands Cosmetics, and Friday, the company made their supermarket debut at H-E-B Plus on Saratoga and Staples.

Lemonade Stand Cosmetics also hit the shelves at the H-E-B Plus in Flour Bluff, located on Waldron Road.

The brand will be available at two more H-E-B locations this weekend: on Leopard Street in Calallen on Saturday, and the H-E-B on Roberts and Alameda on Sunday.

Lowery tells us she launched her brand in June 2020 and since then, her business has come a long way.

"I actually started my brand online initially, and then we moved to pop-ups and markets within the city, capturing the heart of Corpus Christi” Lowery said. “We were seen and got the opportunity to sell our products at H-E-B."

The makeup products are handcrafted, 100% vegan and cruelty free. You can check out their full selection here.

