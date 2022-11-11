Local restaurants give back to active and retired service members this Veterans Day

As people across the country observed Veterans Day, local businesses and restaurants also showed their support.

The Texas Roadhouse along South Padre Island Drive near Greenwood Drive made sure every veteran and active service member felt appreciated.

It provided a voucher for retired and active military members to get a nice meal.

The Texas Roadhouse has hosted this event for over a decade.

KRIS 6 News caught up with the manager of the restaurant, who knows all too well the importance of honoring our local heroes.

"It's important to me that we really recognize those who served and put their name on the line," said Wes Fair, a veteran himself. "For me, it's about giving back and service."

Staff said they gave out nearly 2,000 meals on Friday and expect more from those who did not use their voucher.

The restaurant also displayed a huge American flag for those who drove by.

And just next door, Bubba's 33 also honored local veterans by offering them a voucher for a free meal.

The restaurant hosts this event every year.

Staff at the SPID location told KRIS 6 that those who could not make it Friday can use their meal voucher for another day.