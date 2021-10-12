Local organizations provide free mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CORUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Radiology Associates teamed up with First Friday, a non- profit group dedicated to breast cancer education, to make sure everyone has access to preventative testing.

They offer free mammograms to low-income women at Radiology Associates' Six Points location. Organizers say the key to survival and treatment is early detection and that’s where mammograms come into play.

“Now that I had went through breast cancer, and all of the treatments, now I feel that it's my chance to help other women,” says breast cancer survivor and volunteer Nancy Letchner. “Not only with just awareness, but if they don't have the means to pay for a mammogram, that shouldn't deter them from getting one. First Friday offers them that opportunity to get a free mammogram."

First Friday provides mammograms through donations and support from other groups like Radiology Associates and the Corpus Christi Fire Fighters Cares Program.