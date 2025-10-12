Local nonprofit launches veteran mental health program with inaugural Ruck Walk

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A new local nonprofit is using movement, nature, and connection to support veterans’ mental health — starting with a walk along the bayfront.

On Saturday morning, about 25 people gathered at Cole Park for the first-ever Whiskey Juliet 5K Ruck Walk, an event designed to bring awareness to veterans’ mental health and launch the group’s mission.

Among the first to cross the finish line were Ashley Gibson, who walked in honor of her brother, a Marine Corps veteran, and Ericka Gonzalez, who showed up for her husband, an Army veteran, and his best friend, who served two tours in Iraq.

"He’s gone through some stuff, and I just like to be supportive — make sure they know we’re here for them, that people love them and care about them," Gonzalez said.

Whiskey Juliet is using the event to introduce its next phase — offering free therapeutic kayaking trips for veterans along the Laguna Madre, funded by donations and community sponsors.

Organizers say this is just the beginning of their efforts to help veterans heal through nature, physical activity, and a sense of community.