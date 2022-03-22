Local finalists named in H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Corpus Christi ISD educators were given a big surprise.

On Tuesday, H-E-B representatives paid a visit to their schools to let them know they were finalists for the 2022 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

The award spotlights them as some of the best educators in the state.

H-E-B asks customers, employees and community members to nominate teachers, principals, districts, early childhood facilities and school boards in Texas.

Local finalists this year are:

Dr. Christina Barrera, principal, Moses Menger Elementary School (Principal Elementary)



Rachel Beavers, 5th grade teacher, Windsor Park Elementary School (Leadership Elementary)



Patricia Villarreal, social studies teacher, Harold T. Branch Academy (Lifetime Achievement Secondary)

Tuesday, the three learned they were among eight finalists when H-E-B representatives visited their campuses with gifts from their local H-E-B store.

Teacher honorees received a $1,000 check for themselves and a $1,000 check for their school.

Principal honorees received a $1,000 check for themselves and a $2,500 check for their school.

KRIS 6 News visited Menger Elementary to speak with finalist Dr. Christina Barrera.

"It just means so much," said Barrera. "I'm honored, humbled, totally surprised. It just means so much to have my staff, my students, and all the support from downtown."

The finalists are invited to Austin in late April to compete at the statewide level.