Texas Republican Primary Propositions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both the Republican Party of Texas and the Democratic Party of Texas have placed non-binding propositions (opinion polls/surveys) on their respective March 3, 2026, primary ballots. These are not changes to state law or the constitution—they gauge voter sentiment within each party and may help shape party platforms or future legislative priorities. The propositions are identical statewide, including in Nueces County, and appear at the end of the primary ballot

Approved by the State Republican Executive Committee.

Voters mark YES or NO.

Texas property taxes should be assessed at the purchase price and phased out entirely over the next six years through spending reductions. Texas should require any local government budget that raises property taxes to be approved by voters at a November general election. Texas should prohibit denial of healthcare or any medical service based solely on the patient’s vaccination status. Texas should require its public schools to teach that life begins at fertilization. Texas should ban gender, sexuality, and reproductive clinics and services in K-12 schools. Texas should enact term limits on all elected officials. Texas should ban the large-scale export or sale of our groundwater and surface water to any single private or public entity. The Texas Legislature should reduce the burden of illegal immigration on taxpayers by ending public services for illegal aliens. The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should stop awarding leadership positions, including committee and subcommittee chairmanships and vice chairmanships, to Democrats. Texas should prohibit Sharia Law.

