Texas Democratic Primary Propositions

Both the Republican Party of Texas and the Democratic Party of Texas have placed non-binding propositions (opinion polls/surveys) on their respective March 3, 2026, primary ballots. These are not changes to state law or the constitution—they gauge voter sentiment within each party and may help shape party platforms or future legislative priorities. The propositions are identical statewide, including in Nueces County, and appear at the end of the primary ballot

Approved by the State Democratic Executive Committee. Each is phrased as a “Survey” with YES or NO.

Texas should expand Medicaid and ensure access to affordable healthcare for all. Texans should support humane and dignified immigration policies and pathways to citizenship. Texans should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions, including reproductive rights. Texas should address the state’s housing crisis in affordability and access in both urban and rural communities. Texas should fund all public schools at the same per-pupil rate as the national average. Secure online voter registration should be accessible to all eligible Texas residents. Texas should have a clean and healthy environment that includes water, air, and biodiversity. Texas must preserve the state's natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational resources. Texas should legalize cannabis for adults and automatically expunge criminal records for past low-level cannabis offenses. Texas should raise salaries to at least the national average and should provide a cost-of-living increase based on the national Consumer Price Index every two years to current/retired school and state employees. Texas should ban racially motivated redistricting, ban mid-decade redistricting, and create a non-partisan redistricting board to redraw lines every 10 years. The Working Class should be eligible for greater federal income tax relief and have their tax burden fairly shifted onto the wealthiest. Texas should expand accessible public transportation opportunities in rural and urban communities so residents can get to their workplaces, schools, and healthcare. Texas should prevent individuals with a history of domestic abuse from purchasing firearms by implementing “red flag” laws.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!