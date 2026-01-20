Republican Primary Ballot for San Patricio County

County Races
- County Clerk Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales (unopposed)
- Commissioner Precinct 2 Julie Clark (unopposed)
- Commissioner Precinct 4 No Democratic candidates
- District Clerk No Democratic candidates
- County Judge No Democratic candidates
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 No Democratic candidates
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Daniel Garza (unopposed)
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 No Democratic candidates
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Nere Villarreal (unopposed)
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 6 No Democratic candidates
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Terry Gonzales Blanche Longoria
- County Surveyor No Democratic candidates
- County Treasurer No Democratic candidates
- County Court at Law No. 1 No Democratic candidates
- 156th District Court No Democratic candidates
- 36th District Court No Democratic candidates
State District Races
(Note: San Patricio County is split between House Districts 32 and 43; voters will see only the relevant House race based on their address. The county is entirely within State Senate District 21.)
- State House District 32 Gabriel Marroquin (unopposed)
- State House District 43 Jeffrey Jackson (unopposed)
- State Senate District 21 Cortney Jones Judith Zaffirini
Statewide Races
- Governor Patricia Abrego Chris Bell Bobby Cole Carlton W. Hart Gina Hinojosa Jose Navarro Balbuena Zach Vance Angela "Tía Angie" Villescaz Andrew White
- Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head Marcos Velez
- Attorney General Tony Box Joe Jaworski Nathan Johnson
- Comptroller of Public Accounts Sarah Eckhardt Michael Lange Savant Moore
- Commissioner of the General Land Office Benjamin Flores Jose Loya
- Commissioner of Agriculture Clayton Tucker (unopposed)
- Railroad Commissioner Jon Rosenthal (unopposed)
Federal Races
- U.S. Senate Jasmine Crockett Ahmad R. Hassan James Talarico
- U.S. House District 27 Stock Castro-Mendoza Tanya Lloyd Wayne Raasch