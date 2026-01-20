Republican Primary Ballot for San Patricio County

KRIS 6

County Races

County Clerk Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales (unopposed)

Commissioner Precinct 2 Julie Clark (unopposed)

Commissioner Precinct 4 No Democratic candidates

District Clerk No Democratic candidates

County Judge No Democratic candidates

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 No Democratic candidates

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Daniel Garza (unopposed)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 No Democratic candidates

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Nere Villarreal (unopposed)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 6 No Democratic candidates

Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Terry Gonzales Blanche Longoria

County Surveyor No Democratic candidates

County Treasurer No Democratic candidates

County Court at Law No. 1 No Democratic candidates

156th District Court No Democratic candidates

36th District Court No Democratic candidates

State District Races

(Note: San Patricio County is split between House Districts 32 and 43; voters will see only the relevant House race based on their address. The county is entirely within State Senate District 21.)

State House District 32 Gabriel Marroquin (unopposed)

State House District 43 Jeffrey Jackson (unopposed)

State Senate District 21 Cortney Jones Judith Zaffirini

Statewide Races

Governor Patricia Abrego Chris Bell Bobby Cole Carlton W. Hart Gina Hinojosa Jose Navarro Balbuena Zach Vance Angela "Tía Angie" Villescaz Andrew White

Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head Marcos Velez

Attorney General Tony Box Joe Jaworski Nathan Johnson

Comptroller of Public Accounts Sarah Eckhardt Michael Lange Savant Moore

Commissioner of the General Land Office Benjamin Flores Jose Loya

Commissioner of Agriculture Clayton Tucker (unopposed)

Railroad Commissioner Jon Rosenthal (unopposed)

