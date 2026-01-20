Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Republican Primary Ballot for San Patricio County

County Races

  • County Clerk Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales (unopposed)
  • Commissioner Precinct 2 Julie Clark (unopposed)
  • Commissioner Precinct 4 No Democratic candidates
  • District Clerk No Democratic candidates
  • County Judge No Democratic candidates
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 No Democratic candidates
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Daniel Garza (unopposed)
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 No Democratic candidates
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Nere Villarreal (unopposed)
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 6 No Democratic candidates
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Terry Gonzales Blanche Longoria
  • County Surveyor No Democratic candidates
  • County Treasurer No Democratic candidates
  • County Court at Law No. 1 No Democratic candidates
  • 156th District Court No Democratic candidates
  • 36th District Court No Democratic candidates

State District Races

(Note: San Patricio County is split between House Districts 32 and 43; voters will see only the relevant House race based on their address. The county is entirely within State Senate District 21.)

  • State House District 32 Gabriel Marroquin (unopposed)
  • State House District 43 Jeffrey Jackson (unopposed)
  • State Senate District 21 Cortney Jones Judith Zaffirini

Statewide Races

  • Governor Patricia Abrego Chris Bell Bobby Cole Carlton W. Hart Gina Hinojosa Jose Navarro Balbuena Zach Vance Angela "Tía Angie" Villescaz Andrew White
  • Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head Marcos Velez
  • Attorney General Tony Box Joe Jaworski Nathan Johnson
  • Comptroller of Public Accounts Sarah Eckhardt Michael Lange Savant Moore
  • Commissioner of the General Land Office Benjamin Flores Jose Loya
  • Commissioner of Agriculture Clayton Tucker (unopposed)
  • Railroad Commissioner Jon Rosenthal (unopposed)

Federal Races

  • U.S. Senate Jasmine Crockett Ahmad R. Hassan James Talarico
  • U.S. House District 27 Stock Castro-Mendoza Tanya Lloyd Wayne Raasch
