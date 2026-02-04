Republican Primary Ballot for Refugio County

Local Races
County Judge
- Jhiela "Gigi" Poynter
- Richard L Jankovsky, III
District Clerk
Sylvia M Lopez
County Clerk
Margie A Castellano
County Treasurer
- Narissa Salinas
- Christy M Cisneros
- Jacqueline "Jackie" Schubert
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Stanley Drew Tuttle
County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Gilbert Robles
- Benny Zuniga, Jr
- Marissa Lenhart
- Monica Torres
Justice of the Peace No. 1
Roberta Shipp Fagan
Justice of the Peace No. 2
Emi Pullin Riemenschneider
County Chair
Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton
District Judge, 267th Judicial District
Julie C Bauknight
_____________________________________________
Regional/District Races
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 Clarissa Silva
Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District Scott Brister
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Scott K. Field
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 April Farris
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
- Carrie Moore
- LJ Francis
- Victoria Hinojosa
State Senator, District 18 Lois W. Kolkhorst
State Representative District 43 J.M. Lozano
State Judicial Races
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
- Lesli Fitzpatrick
- Alison Fox
- Brent Coffee
- Thomas Smith
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
- Jennifer Balido
- John Messinger
Chief Justice, Supreme Court Jimmy Blacklock
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term James P. Sullivan
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 Kyle Hawkins
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 Brett Busby
State Executive Races
Railroad Commissioner
- Bo French
- James (Jim) Matlock
- Jim Wright
- Katherine Culbert
- Hawk Dunlap
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller
- Nate Sheets
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Don Huffines
- Michael Berlanga
- Kelly Hancock
- Christi Craddick
Attorney General
- Chip Roy
- Aaron Reitz
- Mayes Middleton
- Joan Huffman
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick
- Esala Wueschner
- Timothy Mabry
- Perla Muñoz Hopkins
Governor
- Kenneth Hyde
- Stephen Samuelson
- Mark V. Goloby
- Greg Abbott
- Pete "Doc" Chambers
- Arturo Espinosa
- Charles Andrew Crouch
- Ronnie Tullos
- Evelyn Brooks
- Nathaniel Welch
- R.F. "Bob" Achgill
Federal Races
U.S. Senator
- Ken Paxton
- John Cornyn
- Wesley Hunt
- Gulrez "Gus" Khan
- John O. Adefope
- Anna Bender
- Sara Canady
- Virgil John Bierschwale
U.S. Representative District 15
Monica De La Cruz
U.S. Representative District 27
- Chris Hatley
- Michael Cloud