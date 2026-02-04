Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Republican Primary Ballot for Refugio County

Local Races

County Judge

  • Jhiela "Gigi" Poynter
  • Richard L Jankovsky, III

District Clerk
Sylvia M Lopez

County Clerk
Margie A Castellano

County Treasurer

  • Narissa Salinas
  • Christy M Cisneros
  • Jacqueline "Jackie" Schubert

County Commissioner Precinct 2
Stanley Drew Tuttle

County Commissioner Precinct 4

  • Gilbert Robles
  • Benny Zuniga, Jr
  • Marissa Lenhart
  • Monica Torres

Justice of the Peace No. 1
Roberta Shipp Fagan

Justice of the Peace No. 2
Emi Pullin Riemenschneider

County Chair
Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton

District Judge, 267th Judicial District
Julie C Bauknight

Regional/District Races

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 Clarissa Silva

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District Scott Brister

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Scott K. Field

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 April Farris

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

  • Carrie Moore
  • LJ Francis
  • Victoria Hinojosa

State Senator, District 18 Lois W. Kolkhorst

State Representative District 43 J.M. Lozano

State Judicial Races

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

  • Lesli Fitzpatrick
  • Alison Fox
  • Brent Coffee
  • Thomas Smith

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

  • Jennifer Balido
  • John Messinger

Chief Justice, Supreme Court Jimmy Blacklock

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term James P. Sullivan

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 Kyle Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 Brett Busby

State Executive Races

Railroad Commissioner

  • Bo French
  • James (Jim) Matlock
  • Jim Wright
  • Katherine Culbert
  • Hawk Dunlap

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Sid Miller
  • Nate Sheets

Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham

Comptroller of Public Accounts

  • Don Huffines
  • Michael Berlanga
  • Kelly Hancock
  • Christi Craddick

Attorney General

  • Chip Roy
  • Aaron Reitz
  • Mayes Middleton
  • Joan Huffman

Lieutenant Governor

  • Dan Patrick
  • Esala Wueschner
  • Timothy Mabry
  • Perla Muñoz Hopkins

Governor

  • Kenneth Hyde
  • Stephen Samuelson
  • Mark V. Goloby
  • Greg Abbott
  • Pete "Doc" Chambers
  • Arturo Espinosa
  • Charles Andrew Crouch
  • Ronnie Tullos
  • Evelyn Brooks
  • Nathaniel Welch
  • R.F. "Bob" Achgill

Federal Races

U.S. Senator

  • Ken Paxton
  • John Cornyn
  • Wesley Hunt
  • Gulrez "Gus" Khan
  • John O. Adefope
  • Anna Bender
  • Sara Canady
  • Virgil John Bierschwale

U.S. Representative District 15
Monica De La Cruz

U.S. Representative District 27

  • Chris Hatley
  • Michael Cloud
