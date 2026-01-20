Republican Primary Ballot for Nueces County

KRIS 6

The following is a structured overview of the races and candidates appearing on the Republican primary ballot in Nueces County, Texas, for the March 3, 2026, election. I've prioritized county-level races first (including commissioners and administrative offices), followed by county judicial races, state legislative races (noting district splits where applicable), statewide offices, and federal offices. Note that Nueces County is split across some districts (e.g., State House Districts 32 and 34, and part of State Senate District 18), so not all voters will see every race—your specific ballot depends on your precinct. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order where provided; incumbents are noted. Unopposed candidates still appear on the ballot for nomination.

All information is based on official filings as of early 2026. If a race has multiple candidates, it's a contested primary; otherwise, it's unopposed.

County Offices

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Nueces County District Clerk Anne Lorentzen (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Nueces County Commissioner, Precinct 2 Ed Bennett - Unopposed.

Nueces County Commissioner, Precinct 4 Brent Chesney (Incumbent), Michael Hall - Contested primary.

County Judicial Offices

These are elected at the county level or within districts covering Nueces County.

Nueces County Court at Law No. 4 Mark Woerner (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

District Court, 105th Judicial District Jack W. Pulcher (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

District Court, 117th Judicial District Susan Barclay (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

District Court, 319th Judicial District David Stith (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Place 2 Thelma Rodriguez (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Larry Lawrence (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 Duncan Neblett Jr. (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

State Legislative Offices

These appear only for voters in the relevant districts within Nueces County.

Texas State Senate, District 18 (Appears for voters in the northern part of Nueces County) Lois Kolkhorst (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Texas State House, District 32 (Appears for voters in the northern part of Nueces County, including parts of Corpus Christi) Todd Hunter (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Texas State House, District 34 (Appears for voters in the southern part of Nueces County) Denise Villalobos (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Statewide Offices

These appear on all ballots statewide.

Governor Greg Abbott (Incumbent), Bob Achgill, Evelyn Brooks, Pete "Doc" Chambers, Charles Crouch, Arturo Espinosa, Mark Goloby, Kenneth Hyde, Stephen Samuelson, Ronnie Tullos, Nathaniel Welch - Contested primary.

Lieutenant Governor Perla Hopkins, Timothy Mabry, Dan Patrick (Incumbent), Esala Wueschner - Contested primary.

Attorney General Joan Huffman, Mayes Middleton, Aaron Reitz, Chip Roy - Contested primary.

Comptroller of Public Accounts Michael Berlanga, Christi Craddick, Kelly Hancock, Don Huffines - Contested primary.

Commissioner of the General Land Office Dawn Buckingham (Incumbent) - Unopposed.

Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller (Incumbent), Nate Sheets - Contested primary.

Railroad Commissioner Katherine Culbert, Hawk Dunlap, Bo French, James "Jim" Matlock, Jim Wright (Incumbent) - Contested primary.

Federal Offices

United States Senator John O. Adefope, Anna Bender, Virgil Bierschwale, Sara Canady, John Cornyn (Incumbent), Wesley Hunt, Gulrez "Gus" Khan, Ken Paxton - Contested primary.

United States Representative, District 27 (Covers all of Nueces County) Michael Cloud (Incumbent), Chris Hatley - Contested primary.

This covers the key races; other local boards (e.g., appraisal district or community college) may appear if partisan, but no Republican primary filings were noted in available sources. For your exact sample ballot, check the Nueces County Elections Department website or the Texas Secretary of State's ballot order tool. If runoff elections are needed (for contested races without a majority winner), they will be held on May 26, 2026.