Republican Primary Ballot for Live Oak County

County races first (local Live Oak County positions), followed by state and federal races:
County Judge
- James L. Liska
District Clerk
- Sara Lindsey
County Clerk
- Donna Bednorz Vanway
County Treasurer
- Kitley Moffatt-Wasicek
County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Randy H. Kopplin
County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Lucio Morin
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
- Elizabeth Ellis
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
- Geneva Guerra Garcia
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
- Donnie Watkins
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
- Robert (Bob) Baker
County Chair
- Lori Pridgen
District Judge, 36th Judicial District
- Starr Bauer
District Judge, 156th Judicial District
- Kimberly Kreider-Dusek
- Boyd Bauer
U.S. Senator
- Anna Bender
- Sara Canady
- John O. Adefope
- Wesley Hunt
- John Cornyn
- Virgil John Bierschwale
- Gulrez "Gus" Khan
- Ken Paxton
U.S. Representative District 28
- Tano E. Tijerina
- Eileen Day
Governor
- R.F. "Bob" Achgill
- Evelyn Brooks
- Pete "Doc" Chambers
- Greg Abbott
- Ronnie Tullos
- Nathaniel Welch
- Charles Andrew Crouch
- Arturo Espinosa
- Mark V. Goloby
- Stephen Samuelson
- Kenneth Hyde
Lieutenant Governor
- Perla Muñoz Hopkins
- Esala Wueschner
- Dan Patrick
- Timothy Mabry
Attorney General
- Joan Huffman
- Aaron Reitz
- Mayes Middleton
- Chip Roy
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Don Huffines
- Michael Berlanga
- Kelly Hancock
- Christi Craddick
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Dawn Buckingham
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller
- Nate Sheets
Railroad Commissioner
- Jim Wright
- Hawk Dunlap
- Bo French
- James (Jim) Matlock
- Katherine Culbert
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Jimmy Blacklock
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term
- James P. Sullivan
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Kyle Hawkins
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Brett Busby
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
- Brent Coffee
- Lesli Fitzpatrick
- Alison Fox
- Thomas Smith
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
- Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
- John Messinger
- Jennifer Balido
State Senator, District 21
- Julie Dahlberg
State Representative District 31
- Ryan Guillen
Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
- Scott Brister
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
- Scott K. Field
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- April Farris
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
- Clarissa Silva