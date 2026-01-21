Republican Primary Ballot for Live Oak County

Prev Next KRIS 6

Posted

KR County races first (local Live Oak County positions), followed by state and federal races: County Judge James L. Liska District Clerk Sara Lindsey County Clerk Donna Bednorz Vanway County Treasurer Kitley Moffatt-Wasicek County Commissioner Precinct 2 Randy H. Kopplin County Commissioner Precinct 4 Lucio Morin Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Elizabeth Ellis Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Geneva Guerra Garcia Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donnie Watkins Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Robert (Bob) Baker County Chair Lori Pridgen District Judge, 36th Judicial District Starr Bauer District Judge, 156th Judicial District Kimberly Kreider-Dusek

Boyd Bauer _____________________________________________ U.S. Senator Anna Bender

Sara Canady

John O. Adefope

Wesley Hunt

John Cornyn

Virgil John Bierschwale

Gulrez "Gus" Khan

Ken Paxton U.S. Representative District 28 Tano E. Tijerina

Eileen Day Governor R.F. "Bob" Achgill

Evelyn Brooks

Pete "Doc" Chambers

Greg Abbott

Ronnie Tullos

Nathaniel Welch

Charles Andrew Crouch

Arturo Espinosa

Mark V. Goloby

Stephen Samuelson

Kenneth Hyde Lieutenant Governor Perla Muñoz Hopkins

Esala Wueschner

Dan Patrick

Timothy Mabry Attorney General Joan Huffman

Aaron Reitz

Mayes Middleton

Chip Roy Comptroller of Public Accounts Don Huffines

Michael Berlanga

Kelly Hancock

Christi Craddick Commissioner of the General Land Office Dawn Buckingham Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller

Nate Sheets Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright

Hawk Dunlap

Bo French

James (Jim) Matlock

Katherine Culbert Chief Justice, Supreme Court Jimmy Blacklock Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term James P. Sullivan Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 Kyle Hawkins Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 Brett Busby Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 Brent Coffee

Lesli Fitzpatrick

Alison Fox

Thomas Smith Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 Kevin Patrick Yeary Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 John Messinger

Jennifer Balido State Senator, District 21 Julie Dahlberg State Representative District 31 Ryan Guillen Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District Scott Brister Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Scott K. Field Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 April Farris Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 Clarissa Silva

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.