Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsLocal Elections

Actions

Republican Primary Ballot for Live Oak County

Elections-Generic.png
KRIS 6
Elections-Generic.png
Posted
Elections-LIVE OAK Republicans.png

County races first (local Live Oak County positions), followed by state and federal races:

County Judge

  • James L. Liska

District Clerk

  • Sara Lindsey

County Clerk

  • Donna Bednorz Vanway

County Treasurer

  • Kitley Moffatt-Wasicek

County Commissioner Precinct 2

  • Randy H. Kopplin

County Commissioner Precinct 4

  • Lucio Morin

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

  • Elizabeth Ellis

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

  • Geneva Guerra Garcia

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

  • Donnie Watkins

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

  • Robert (Bob) Baker

County Chair

  • Lori Pridgen

District Judge, 36th Judicial District

  • Starr Bauer

District Judge, 156th Judicial District

  • Kimberly Kreider-Dusek
  • Boyd Bauer

_____________________________________________

U.S. Senator

  • Anna Bender
  • Sara Canady
  • John O. Adefope
  • Wesley Hunt
  • John Cornyn
  • Virgil John Bierschwale
  • Gulrez "Gus" Khan
  • Ken Paxton

U.S. Representative District 28

  • Tano E. Tijerina
  • Eileen Day

Governor

  • R.F. "Bob" Achgill
  • Evelyn Brooks
  • Pete "Doc" Chambers
  • Greg Abbott
  • Ronnie Tullos
  • Nathaniel Welch
  • Charles Andrew Crouch
  • Arturo Espinosa
  • Mark V. Goloby
  • Stephen Samuelson
  • Kenneth Hyde

Lieutenant Governor

  • Perla Muñoz Hopkins
  • Esala Wueschner
  • Dan Patrick
  • Timothy Mabry

Attorney General

  • Joan Huffman
  • Aaron Reitz
  • Mayes Middleton
  • Chip Roy

Comptroller of Public Accounts

  • Don Huffines
  • Michael Berlanga
  • Kelly Hancock
  • Christi Craddick

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Dawn Buckingham

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Sid Miller
  • Nate Sheets

Railroad Commissioner

  • Jim Wright
  • Hawk Dunlap
  • Bo French
  • James (Jim) Matlock
  • Katherine Culbert

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

  • Jimmy Blacklock

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term

  • James P. Sullivan

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

  • Kyle Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

  • Brett Busby

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

  • Brent Coffee
  • Lesli Fitzpatrick
  • Alison Fox
  • Thomas Smith

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

  • Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

  • John Messinger
  • Jennifer Balido

State Senator, District 21

  • Julie Dahlberg

State Representative District 31

  • Ryan Guillen

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

  • Scott Brister

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

  • Scott K. Field

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

  • April Farris

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

  • Clarissa Silva
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.