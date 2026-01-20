Republican Primary Ballot for Kleberg County

Prev Next KRIS 6

KRIS 6 County Races County Judge: Adam La Rosa, Rudy Madrid

County Clerk: Salvador Barrera III (unopposed)

District Clerk: Jennifer L. Whittington (unopposed)

County Treasurer: Oscar Fuentes, Lucinda Rubio

County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Charles Schultz (unopposed)

Constable, Precinct 1 (Special Election): Tamera Meyers-Rodriguez (unopposed)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Ventura Gonzalez III (unopposed)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Brandon Wayne Barrera (unopposed)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Chris Lee (unopposed) Judicial District Races County Court at Law Judge: J. Dean Craig (unopposed)

105th District Court Judge: Jack W. Pulcher (unopposed) State Legislative Races State Representative, District 43: J.M. Lozano (incumbent, unopposed)

State Senator, District 20: Edgardo Baez (unopposed)

State Board of Education, District 2: LJ Francis (incumbent), Victoria Hinojosa, Carrie Moore Statewide Executive and Judicial Races Governor: Greg Abbott (incumbent), Bob Achgill, Evelyn Brooks, Pete "Doc" Chambers, Charles Crouch, Arturo Espinosa, Mark Goloby, Kenneth Hyde, Stephen Samuelson, Ronnie Tullos, Nathaniel Welch

Lieutenant Governor: Perla Hopkins, Timothy Mabry, Dan Patrick (incumbent), Esala Wueschner

Attorney General: Joan Huffman, Mayes Middleton, Aaron Reitz, Chip Roy

Comptroller of Public Accounts: Michael Berlanga, Christi Craddick, Kelly Hancock, Don Huffines

Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham (incumbent, unopposed)

Commissioner of Agriculture: Sid Miller (incumbent), Nate Sheets

Railroad Commissioner: Katherine Culbert, Hawk Dunlap, Bo French, James "Jim" Matlock, Jim Wright (incumbent)

Texas Supreme Court, Chief Justice: Jimmy Blacklock (incumbent, unopposed)

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: James P. Sullivan (incumbent, unopposed)

Texas Supreme Court, Place 7: Kyle Hawkins (incumbent, unopposed)

Texas Supreme Court, Place 8: Brett Busby (incumbent, unopposed)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Brent Coffee, Lesli Fitzpatrick, Alison Fox, Thomas Smith

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Kevin Yeary (incumbent, unopposed)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: Jennifer Balido, John Messinger Federal Races U.S. Representative, District 34: Keith Allen, Luis Buentello, Eric Flores, Mayra Flores, Fred Hinojosa, Gregory Kunkle, Scott Mandel, Jay Nagy (Note: Nagy has suspended his campaign but may still appear on the ballot)

U.S. Senator: John O. Adefope, Anna Bender, Virgil Bierschwale, Sara Canady, John Cornyn (incumbent), Wesley Hunt, Gulrez "Gus" Khan, Ken Paxton

