Republican Primary Ballot for Kenedy County

County Judge

  • Sandra Garcia Heath

County Chair

  • Jill Brown

District Judge, 105th Judicial District

  • Jack W. Pulcher

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

  • Clarissa Silva

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

  • April Farris

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

  • Scott K. Field

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

  • Scott Brister

State Representative District 31

  • Ryan Guillen

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

  • Victoria Hinojosa
  • Carrie Moore
  • LJ Francis

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

  • John Messinger
  • Jennifer Balido

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

  • Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

  • Alison Fox
  • Brent Coffee
  • Lesli Fitzpatrick
  • Thomas Smith

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

  • Brett Busby

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

  • Kyle Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term

  • James P. Sullivan

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

  • Jimmy Blacklock

Railroad Commissioner

  • Jim Wright
  • James (Jim) Matlock
  • Bo French
  • Katherine Culbert
  • Hawk Dunlap

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Sid Miller
  • Nate Sheets

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Dawn Buckingham

Comptroller of Public Accounts

  • Christi Craddick
  • Michael Berlanga
  • Don Huffines
  • Kelly Hancock

Attorney General

  • Joan Huffman
  • Mayes Middleton
  • Aaron Reitz
  • Chip Roy

Lieutenant Governor

  • Dan Patrick
  • Esala Wueschner
  • Perla Muñoz Hopkins
  • Timothy Mabry

Governor

  • R.F. "Bob" Achgill
  • Greg Abbott
  • Stephen Samuelson
  • Arturo Espinosa
  • Ronnie Tullos
  • Evelyn Brooks
  • Charles Andrew Crouch
  • Nathaniel Welch
  • Pete "Doc" Chambers
  • Kenneth Hyde
  • Mark V. Goloby

U. S. Representative District 34

  • Luis Buentello
  • Keith Allen
  • Mayra Flores
  • Jay Nagy
  • Eric Flores
  • Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.
  • Scott Mandel
  • Fred Hinojosa

U. S. Senator

  • Sara Canady
  • John O. Adefope
  • Anna Bender
  • Virgil John Bierschwale
  • Gulrez "Gus" Khan
  • John Cornyn
  • Wesley Hunt
  • Ken Paxton
