Republican Primary Ballot for Jim Wells County

County Races

  • County Judge: Christina Diane Young, Mauricio R. Garza II, Rey Trejo
  • County Clerk: Bianca Matthews (uncontested)
  • County District Clerk: Andre Lopez (uncontested)
  • County Commissioner Precinct 2: Pete Beltran (uncontested)
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 3: Matthew J. Schmidt (uncontested)
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 4: Mario Rodriguez (uncontested)
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 5: McKenzie Brooke Chapa (incumbent), Gerald J. Murray

(Note: No Republican candidates are running for County Commissioner Precinct 4, Justice of the Peace Precincts 1 or 6, County Treasurer, or County Court at Law, so these races do not appear on the Republican primary ballot in Jim Wells County.)

Federal Races

  • United States Senator: Anna Bender, Virgil Bierschwale, Sara Canady, John Cornyn (incumbent), Wesley Hunt, Gulrez "Gus" Khan, John O. Adefope, Ken Paxton
  • United States Representative District 15: Monica De La Cruz (incumbent, uncontested)

Statewide Races

  • Governor: Greg Abbott (incumbent), Bob Achgill, Evelyn Brooks, Pete "Doc" Chambers, Charles Crouch, Arturo Espinosa, Mark Goloby, Kenneth Hyde, Stephen Samuelson, Ronnie Tullos, Nathaniel Welch
  • Lieutenant Governor: Perla Hopkins, Timothy Mabry, Dan Patrick (incumbent), Esala Wueschner
  • Attorney General: Joan Huffman, Mayes Middleton, Aaron Reitz, Chip Roy
  • Comptroller of Public Accounts: Michael Berlanga, Christi Craddick, Kelly Hancock, Don Huffines
  • Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham (incumbent, uncontested)
  • Commissioner of Agriculture: Sid Miller (incumbent), Nate Sheets
  • Railroad Commissioner: Katherine Culbert, Hawk Dunlap, Bo French, James "Jim" Matlock, Jim Wright (incumbent)

State Legislative Races

  • State Senator District 20: No Republican candidates running (does not appear on the Republican primary ballot)
  • State Representative District 43: J.M. Lozano (incumbent, uncontested)

Statewide Judicial Races

  • Supreme Court Chief Justice: Jimmy Blacklock (incumbent, uncontested)
  • Supreme Court Place 2: James P. Sullivan (incumbent, uncontested)
  • Supreme Court Place 7: Kyle Hawkins (incumbent, uncontested)
  • Supreme Court Place 8: Brett Busby (incumbent, uncontested)
  • Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3: Brent Coffee, Lesli Fitzpatrick, Alison Fox, Thomas Smith
  • Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4: Kevin Yeary (incumbent, uncontested)
  • Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9: Jennifer Balido, John Messinger

(Note: Candidates are listed alphabetically as per available guides, since specific ballot order varies by county and is determined by a drawing process. Uncontested races may still appear on the ballot for voters to affirm the candidate.)

