Democratic Primary Ballot for Refugio County

Elections-Generic.png
KRIS 6
Elections-Generic.png
Posted
and last updated
Elections-REFUGIO Democrats.png

Local County Races

  • County Chair: Ray Niehal
  • Justice of the Peace No. 1:
    • Lenny Anzaldua
    • John A. Rivera
  • County Commissioner Precinct 4: Robelin “Gordo” Revilla, Jr

Regional/State District Races

  • State Representative District 43: Jeffrey T Jackson
  • State Senator, District 18: Erica Gillum
  • Member, State Board of Education, District 2: Thomas Ray Garcia
  • Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District: Jerry Zimmerer
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2: Tom Baker
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3: Marc M. Meyer
  • Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6: John Ball

Statewide Judicial Races

  • Chief Justice, Supreme Court:
    • Maggie Ellis
    • Cory L. Carlyle
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term: Chari Kelly
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7:
    • Gordon Goodman
    • Kristen Hawkins
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Gisela D. Triana
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3: Okey Anyiam
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4: Audra Riley
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9: Holly Taylor

Statewide Executive Races

  • Governor:
    • Bobby Cole
    • Carlton W. Hart
    • Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz
    • Jose Navarro Balbuena
    • Chris Bell
    • Gina Hinojosa
    • Andrew White
    • Zach Vance
    • Patricia Abrego
  • Lieutenant Governor:
    • Vikki Goodwin
    • Courtney Head
    • Marcos Isaias Velez
  • Attorney General:
    • Anthony "Tony" Box
    • Joe Jaworski
    • Nathan Johnson
  • Comptroller of Public Accounts:
    • Michael Lange
    • Sarah Eckhardt
    • Savant Moore
  • Commissioner of the General Land Office:
    • Jose Loya
    • Benjamin Flores
  • Commissioner of Agriculture: Clayton Tucker
  • Railroad Commissioner: Jon Rosenthal

Federal Races

  • U.S. Senator:
    • Jasmine Crockett
    • Ahmad R. Hassan
    • James Talarico
  • U.S. Representative District 15:
    • Ada Cuellar
    • Bobby Pulido
  • U.S. Representative District 27:
    • Wayne Raasch
    • Tanya Lloyd
    • "Stock" Castro-Mendoza
