Democratic Primary Ballot for Refugio County
Local County Races
- County Chair: Ray Niehal
- Justice of the Peace No. 1:
- Lenny Anzaldua
- John A. Rivera
- County Commissioner Precinct 4: Robelin “Gordo” Revilla, Jr
Regional/State District Races
- State Representative District 43: Jeffrey T Jackson
- State Senator, District 18: Erica Gillum
- Member, State Board of Education, District 2: Thomas Ray Garcia
- Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District: Jerry Zimmerer
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2: Tom Baker
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3: Marc M. Meyer
- Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6: John Ball
Statewide Judicial Races
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court:
- Maggie Ellis
- Cory L. Carlyle
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term: Chari Kelly
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7:
- Gordon Goodman
- Kristen Hawkins
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Gisela D. Triana
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3: Okey Anyiam
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4: Audra Riley
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9: Holly Taylor
Statewide Executive Races
- Governor:
- Bobby Cole
- Carlton W. Hart
- Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz
- Jose Navarro Balbuena
- Chris Bell
- Gina Hinojosa
- Andrew White
- Zach Vance
- Patricia Abrego
- Lieutenant Governor:
- Vikki Goodwin
- Courtney Head
- Marcos Isaias Velez
- Attorney General:
- Anthony "Tony" Box
- Joe Jaworski
- Nathan Johnson
- Comptroller of Public Accounts:
- Michael Lange
- Sarah Eckhardt
- Savant Moore
- Commissioner of the General Land Office:
- Commissioner of Agriculture: Clayton Tucker
- Railroad Commissioner: Jon Rosenthal
Federal Races
- U.S. Senator:
- Jasmine Crockett
- Ahmad R. Hassan
- James Talarico
- U.S. Representative District 15:
- U.S. Representative District 27:
- Wayne Raasch
- Tanya Lloyd
- "Stock" Castro-Mendoza
