Republican Primary Ballot for Brooks County

Prev Next KRIS 6

Posted

KR County Races: County Judge • Anthony Jones

County Commissioner Precinct 2 • Javier Alemán

County Chair • Jessica M. Lopez Other Races (State/Federal/Judicial): U. S. Senator • Sara Canady • Ken Paxton • Virgil John Bierschwale • Gulrez "Gus" Khan • Wesley Hunt • Anna Bender • John Cornyn • John O. Adefope

U. S. Representative District 15 • Monica De La Cruz

Governor • Greg Abbott • Ronnie Tullos • R.F. "Bob" Achgill • Stephen Samuelson • Arturo Espinosa • Evelyn Brooks • Mark V. Goloby • Pete "Doc" Chambers • Nathaniel Welch • Kenneth Hyde • Charles Andrew Crouch

Lieutenant Governor • Perla Muñoz Hopkins • Esala Wueschner • Dan Patrick • Timothy Mabry

Attorney General • Aaron Reitz • Joan Huffman • Mayes Middleton • Chip Roy

Comptroller of Public Accounts • Christi Craddick • Kelly Hancock • Michael Berlanga • Don Huffines

Commissioner of the General Land Office • Dawn Buckingham

Commissioner of Agriculture • Sid Miller • Nate Sheets

Railroad Commissioner • Katherine Culbert • James (Jim) Matlock • Bo French • Hawk Dunlap • Jim Wright

Chief Justice, Supreme Court • Jimmy Blacklock

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term • James P. Sullivan

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 • Kyle Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 • Brett Busby

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 • Alison Fox • Lesli Fitzpatrick • Brent Coffee • Thomas Smith

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 • Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 • Jennifer Balido • John Messinger

State Representative District 31 • Ryan Guillen

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District • Scott Brister

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 • Scott K. Field

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 • April Farris

Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District • Bert Richardson

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.