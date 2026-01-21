Republican Primary Ballot for Brooks County

County Races:
- County Judge • Anthony Jones
- County Commissioner Precinct 2 • Javier Alemán
- County Chair • Jessica M. Lopez
Other Races (State/Federal/Judicial):
- U. S. Senator • Sara Canady • Ken Paxton • Virgil John Bierschwale • Gulrez "Gus" Khan • Wesley Hunt • Anna Bender • John Cornyn • John O. Adefope
- U. S. Representative District 15 • Monica De La Cruz
- Governor • Greg Abbott • Ronnie Tullos • R.F. "Bob" Achgill • Stephen Samuelson • Arturo Espinosa • Evelyn Brooks • Mark V. Goloby • Pete "Doc" Chambers • Nathaniel Welch • Kenneth Hyde • Charles Andrew Crouch
- Lieutenant Governor • Perla Muñoz Hopkins • Esala Wueschner • Dan Patrick • Timothy Mabry
- Attorney General • Aaron Reitz • Joan Huffman • Mayes Middleton • Chip Roy
- Comptroller of Public Accounts • Christi Craddick • Kelly Hancock • Michael Berlanga • Don Huffines
- Commissioner of the General Land Office • Dawn Buckingham
- Commissioner of Agriculture • Sid Miller • Nate Sheets
- Railroad Commissioner • Katherine Culbert • James (Jim) Matlock • Bo French • Hawk Dunlap • Jim Wright
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court • Jimmy Blacklock
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term • James P. Sullivan
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 • Kyle Hawkins
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 • Brett Busby
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 • Alison Fox • Lesli Fitzpatrick • Brent Coffee • Thomas Smith
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 • Kevin Patrick Yeary
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 • Jennifer Balido • John Messinger
- State Representative District 31 • Ryan Guillen
- Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District • Scott Brister
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 • Scott K. Field
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 • April Farris
- Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District • Bert Richardson