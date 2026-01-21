Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Republican Primary Ballot for Brooks County

County Races:

  • County Judge • Anthony Jones
  • County Commissioner Precinct 2 • Javier Alemán
  • County Chair • Jessica M. Lopez

Other Races (State/Federal/Judicial):

  • U. S. Senator • Sara Canady • Ken Paxton • Virgil John Bierschwale • Gulrez "Gus" Khan • Wesley Hunt • Anna Bender • John Cornyn • John O. Adefope
  • U. S. Representative District 15 • Monica De La Cruz
  • Governor • Greg Abbott • Ronnie Tullos • R.F. "Bob" Achgill • Stephen Samuelson • Arturo Espinosa • Evelyn Brooks • Mark V. Goloby • Pete "Doc" Chambers • Nathaniel Welch • Kenneth Hyde • Charles Andrew Crouch
  • Lieutenant Governor • Perla Muñoz Hopkins • Esala Wueschner • Dan Patrick • Timothy Mabry
  • Attorney General • Aaron Reitz • Joan Huffman • Mayes Middleton • Chip Roy
  • Comptroller of Public Accounts • Christi Craddick • Kelly Hancock • Michael Berlanga • Don Huffines
  • Commissioner of the General Land Office • Dawn Buckingham
  • Commissioner of Agriculture • Sid Miller • Nate Sheets
  • Railroad Commissioner • Katherine Culbert • James (Jim) Matlock • Bo French • Hawk Dunlap • Jim Wright
  • Chief Justice, Supreme Court • Jimmy Blacklock
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term • James P. Sullivan
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 • Kyle Hawkins
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 • Brett Busby
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 • Alison Fox • Lesli Fitzpatrick • Brent Coffee • Thomas Smith
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 • Kevin Patrick Yeary
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 • Jennifer Balido • John Messinger
  • State Representative District 31 • Ryan Guillen
  • Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District • Scott Brister
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 • Scott K. Field
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 • April Farris
  • Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District • Bert Richardson
