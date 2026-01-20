Republican Primary Ballot for Aransas County

County-Level Races
These are the local offices specific to Aransas County on the Republican primary ballot.
- Aransas County Judge
- Russel Cole
- Ray A. Garza
- Aransas County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Keith Barrett
- Scott R. Mapes
- Abel Solis
- Aransas County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Bob Dupnik
- Aransas County Clerk
- Misty Kimbrough
- Aransas County District Clerk
- Zach Westlake
- Aransas County Treasurer
- Lisa Balser
- Jamie Murphy
- Aransas County Surveyor
- Jerald Brundrett
- Aransas County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
- Dennis Chupe
- Diane Dupnik
- Aransas County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
- Diana Rinche-McGinnis
Federal Races
- United States Senator
- John O. Adefope
- Anna Bender
- Virgil Bierschwale
- Sara Canady
- John Cornyn (Incumbent)
- Wesley Hunt
- Gulrez "Gus" Khan
- Ken Paxton
- United States Representative, District 27
- Michael Cloud (Incumbent)
- Chris Hatley
Statewide Executive Races
- Governor
- Greg Abbott (Incumbent)
- Bob Achgill
- Evelyn Brooks
- Pete "Doc" Chambers
- Charles Crouch
- Arturo Espinosa
- Mark Goloby
- Kenneth Hyde
- Stephen Samuelson
- Ronnie Tullos
- Nathaniel Welch
- Lieutenant Governor
- Perla Hopkins
- Timothy Mabry
- Dan Patrick (Incumbent)
- Esala Wueschner
- Attorney General
- Joan Huffman
- Mayes Middleton
- Aaron Reitz
- Chip Roy
- Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Michael Berlanga
- Christi Craddick
- Kelly Hancock
- Don Huffines
- Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Dawn Buckingham (Incumbent)
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller (Incumbent)
- Nate Sheets
- Railroad Commissioner
- Katherine Culbert
- Hawk Dunlap
- Bo French
- James "Jim" Matlock
- Jim Wright (Incumbent)
Statewide Judicial Races
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Jimmy Blacklock (Incumbent)
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
- James P. Sullivan (Incumbent)
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Kyle Hawkins (Incumbent)
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Brett Busby (Incumbent)
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
- Brent Coffee
- Lesli Fitzpatrick
- Alison Fox
- Thomas Smith
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
- Kevin Yeary (Incumbent)
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
- Jennifer Balido
- John Messinger
State Board of Education
- Member, State Board of Education, District 2
- LJ Francis (Incumbent)
- Victoria Hinojosa
- Carrie Moore
State Legislative Races
- State Senator, District 18
- Lois Kolkhorst (Incumbent)
- State Representative, District 32
- Todd Hunter (Incumbent)
Note: This rundown is based on candidate filings as of early January 2026. The actual ballot order may vary slightly per the Texas Secretary of State's guidelines, and some races may include additional local judicial positions not listed here if contested in the primary. For the most up-to-date sample ballot, check the Aransas County Elections Office.