Republican Primary Ballot for Aransas County

County-Level Races

These are the local offices specific to Aransas County on the Republican primary ballot.

Aransas County Judge

Russel Cole Ray A. Garza

Aransas County Commissioner Precinct 2

Keith Barrett Scott R. Mapes Abel Solis

Aransas County Commissioner Precinct 4

Bob Dupnik

Aransas County Clerk

Misty Kimbrough

Aransas County District Clerk

Zach Westlake

Aransas County Treasurer

Lisa Balser Jamie Murphy

Aransas County Surveyor

Jerald Brundrett

Aransas County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Dennis Chupe Diane Dupnik

Aransas County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Diana Rinche-McGinnis



Federal Races

United States Senator

John O. Adefope Anna Bender Virgil Bierschwale Sara Canady John Cornyn (Incumbent) Wesley Hunt Gulrez "Gus" Khan Ken Paxton

United States Representative, District 27

Michael Cloud (Incumbent) Chris Hatley



Statewide Executive Races

Governor

Greg Abbott (Incumbent) Bob Achgill Evelyn Brooks Pete "Doc" Chambers Charles Crouch Arturo Espinosa Mark Goloby Kenneth Hyde Stephen Samuelson Ronnie Tullos Nathaniel Welch

Lieutenant Governor

Perla Hopkins Timothy Mabry Dan Patrick (Incumbent) Esala Wueschner

Attorney General

Joan Huffman Mayes Middleton Aaron Reitz Chip Roy

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Michael Berlanga Christi Craddick Kelly Hancock Don Huffines

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham (Incumbent)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (Incumbent) Nate Sheets

Railroad Commissioner

Katherine Culbert Hawk Dunlap Bo French James "Jim" Matlock Jim Wright (Incumbent)



Statewide Judicial Races

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Jimmy Blacklock (Incumbent)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

James P. Sullivan (Incumbent)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Kyle Hawkins (Incumbent)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby (Incumbent)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Brent Coffee Lesli Fitzpatrick Alison Fox Thomas Smith

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Yeary (Incumbent)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Jennifer Balido John Messinger



State Board of Education

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

LJ Francis (Incumbent) Victoria Hinojosa Carrie Moore



State Legislative Races

State Senator, District 18

Lois Kolkhorst (Incumbent)

State Representative, District 32

Todd Hunter (Incumbent)



Note: This rundown is based on candidate filings as of early January 2026. The actual ballot order may vary slightly per the Texas Secretary of State's guidelines, and some races may include additional local judicial positions not listed here if contested in the primary. For the most up-to-date sample ballot, check the Aransas County Elections Office.