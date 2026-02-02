How to register to vote in Texas: A step-by-step guide for eligible residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Registering to vote in Texas is a straightforward process that allows eligible residents to participate in local, state, and federal elections. Voter registration in Texas is managed at the county level and overseen by the Texas Secretary of State, with VoteTexas.gov serving as the official resource providing tools, forms, and information.

Eligibility requirements

To register to vote in Texas, you must meet these requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a resident of the county where you are applying

Be at least 18 years old on Election Day (you can register as early as 17 years and 10 months old)

Not be a convicted felon (unless you have fully completed your sentence, including any probation or parole, or been pardoned)

Not have been declared mentally incapacitated by a court in a way that removes your right to vote

Texas does not offer fully online voter registration—you must print and sign the application with a "wet ink" signature.

Registration methods

Online application (recommended)

Visit the Texas Secretary of State's online voter registration portal at https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp or access it via VoteTexas.gov. Fill out the form with your personal information, including name, address, date of birth, and driver's license or ID number if available. Print the completed application, sign and date it by hand, and mail it or deliver it in person to your county's Voter Registrar office.

Mailed application

Use the request form on the Secretary of State's site to have a postage-paid voter registration application mailed to you. Fill it out, sign it, and mail it back postage-free.

In-person registration

Visit your county Voter Registrar's office directly to complete the process. You can also pick up paper applications at public libraries, government offices, Texas Department of Public Safety offices, Texas Health and Human Services offices, high schools, and some post offices.

Some counties have Volunteer Deputy Registrars or high school programs that can assist. Check with your local county office for details.

Applications must be submitted to the Voter Registrar in your county of residence. Find your county's contact information at https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/votregduties.shtml.

Important deadlines

Texas requires registration 30 days before Election Day. Applications must be received by the county Voter Registrar or postmarked by this deadline. If the deadline falls on a weekend or holiday, it typically extends to the next business day.

For the March 3, 2026 Primary Election, the deadline is February 2, 2026. For other elections, including the November 2026 general election, deadlines vary—check VoteTexas.gov or the Secretary of State's site for current dates.

After registration

Use the "Am I Registered?" tool on VoteTexas.gov or the My Voter Portal to confirm your registration and see your polling location. If you move within the same county, change your name, or need to update other details, you can often do so online via Texas.gov or by submitting a new application.

Once processed, you'll receive a voter registration card in the mail. Your registration remains active unless you move out of the county or become ineligible.

Additional considerations

Double-check all information for accuracy to avoid delays. If you're a first-time voter or recently moved, register as soon as possible. Texas has strict voter ID requirements at the polls, so familiarize yourself with acceptable forms of ID, such as a driver's license or passport, on VoteTexas.gov.

For the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.votetexas.gov/ or call the Texas Secretary of State's Voter Hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683).

