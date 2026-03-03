Election Day Blog

5:30 p.m.

2026 Primary Election: A first look

Today is primary election day across the United States, with voters heading to the polls to select party nominees for various government positions in the upcoming general election. In Nueces County and throughout the Coastal Bend region of Texas, turnout has been notably strong as residents turn out in force to decide who will represent them in key races.

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands reported that more than 10,000 voters in the county had already cast ballots at polling locations today, including over 750 at the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle Road. At the Nueces County Courthouse, some voters encountered lengthy waits, with reports of lines exceeding an hour as participation surged on this crucial day. This enthusiasm reflects heightened engagement in the primary process across the area.

