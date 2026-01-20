NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Democratic primary ballot for Nueces County voters in the March 3, 2026 election includes federal, statewide, state legislative, and local county/judicial offices. Note that ballots vary slightly by precinct due to split districts (e.g., parts of the county fall into different Texas Senate or House districts). If a primary is uncontested (only one candidate), it may be canceled, and the candidate advances automatically to the general election, but the office still appears on the ballot for informational purposes. Runoffs, if needed for contested races, are on May 26, 2026.

Information is compiled from official candidate filings and election resources. For a personalized sample ballot, voters can check the Nueces County Elections Department website or the Texas Secretary of State's ballot order tool by selecting "Democratic" and "Nueces County."

Federal Offices

United States Senator (Class 2 seat, full term):

Jasmine Crockett Ahmad R. Hassan James Talarico

United States Representative, District 27 (entire county in this district):

Stock Castro-Mendoza Tanya Lloyd Wayne Raasch





Statewide Executive Offices

Governor:

Patricia Abrego Chris Bell Bobby Cole Carlton W. Hart Gina Hinojosa Jose Navarro Balbuena Zach Vance Angela "Tía Angie" Villescaz Andrew White (Note: White has suspended his campaign but remains on the ballot.)

Lieutenant Governor:

Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head Marcos Velez

Attorney General:

Tony Box Joe Jaworski Nathan Johnson

Comptroller of Public Accounts:

Sarah Eckhardt Michael Lange Savant Moore

Commissioner of the General Land Office:

Benjamin Flores Jose Loya

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Clayton Tucker (uncontested)

Railroad Commissioner (full term):

Jon Rosenthal (uncontested)



Statewide Judicial Offices

Supreme Court of Texas, Chief Justice:

Cory Carlyle Maggie Ellis

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 2:

Chari Kelly (uncontested)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 7:

Gordon Goodman Kristen Hawkins

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 8:

Gisela D. Triana (uncontested)

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3:

Okey Anyiam (uncontested)

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4:

Audra Riley (uncontested)

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9:

Holly Taylor (uncontested)



State Legislative Offices (Varies by Precinct)

State Senator, District 18 (portions of northern Nueces County):

Erica Gillum (uncontested)

State Senator, District 20 (portions of southern Nueces County, including Corpus Christi):

No contested primary; incumbent Morgan LaMantia advances if filed (no challengers listed).

State Representative, District 32 (portions of northern Nueces County):

Gabriel Marroquin (uncontested)

State Representative, District 34 (portions of southern Nueces County):

Stephanie Guerrero Sáenz (uncontested; challenges incumbent if applicable)



State Board of Education (Varies by Precinct)

State Board of Education, District 2 (covers most of Nueces County):

No Democratic candidates filed; no primary contest.



_____________________________________________________

County Offices

County Judge:

Aidee Hernandez (uncontested)

County Clerk:

Jo Ann Beltran Leanna Gutierrez Gonzales

District Clerk:

Maria Ventura (uncontested)

County Commissioner, Precinct 2:

Joe Gonzalez (incumbent) Mark A. Gonzalez Isabel Noyola-Martin

County Commissioner, Precinct 4:

No Democratic candidates filed.



County Judicial Offices

Many judicial primaries are uncontested or canceled if unopposed. Listed below are those with Democratic candidates:

County Court at Law No. 1:

Joseph Barrientos (uncontested)

County Court at Law No. 2:

Anna Elisabet Gonzales (uncontested)

County Court at Law No. 3:

Deeanne Galvan (incumbent, uncontested)

County Court at Law No. 4:

Primary canceled (unopposed candidate advances).

County Court at Law No. 5:

Mariana Garza (uncontested)

District Court, 94th Judicial District:

Celina Lopez Leon (uncontested)

District Court, 105th Judicial District:

Primary canceled (unopposed candidate advances).

District Court, 117th Judicial District:

Primary canceled (unopposed candidate advances).

District Court, 148th Judicial District:

Carlos Valdez (uncontested)

District Court, 319th Judicial District:

Primary canceled (unopposed candidate advances).



Other Local Offices (Justice of the Peace, Constable, etc.)

Several precinct-level offices (e.g., Justice of the Peace Precincts 2-2, 3, 4) have Democratic primaries canceled due to being uncontested. No contested Democratic races were listed in available sources for constables or other minor offices in 2026. Check your precinct-specific ballot for any unopposed candidates.

Voter registration deadline is February 2, 2026. Early voting runs February 17-27, 2026. For more details, visit the Nueces County Elections Department.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!