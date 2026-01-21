Democratic Primary Ballot for Live Oak County

County/Local Races:
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
• BENJIE HAM MOYA
State Senator:
- State Senator, District 21
• JUDITH ZAFFIRINI
• CORTNEY JONES
State Representative:
- State Representative District 31 • JENNIFER "JJ" DOMINGUEZ
Court of Appeals (District-level):
- Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District • JERRY ZIMMERER
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 • TOM BAKER
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 • MARC M. MEYER
- Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 • JOHN BALL
Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals:
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court • CORY L. CARLYLE • MAGGIE ELLIS
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term • CHARI KELLY
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 • KRISTEN HAWKINS • GORDON GOODMAN
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 • GISELA D. TRIANA
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 • OKEY ANYIAM
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 • AUDRA RILEY
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 • HOLLY TAYLOR
Railroad Commissioner:
- Railroad Commissioner
• JON ROSENTHAL
Commissioner of Agriculture:
- Commissioner of Agriculture
• CLAYTON TUCKER
Commissioner of the General Land Office:
- Commissioner of the General Land Office
• BENJAMIN FLORES
• JOSE LOYA
Comptroller of Public Accounts:
- Comptroller of Public Accounts
• MICHAEL LANGE
• SARAH ECKHARDT
• SAVANT MOORE
Attorney General:
- Attorney General
• NATHAN JOHNSON
• ANTHONY "TONY" BOX
• JOE JAWORSKI
Lieutenant Governor:
- Lieutenant Governor
• MARCOS ISAIAS VELEZ
• VIKKI GOODWIN
• COURTNEY HEAD
Governor:
- Governor
• PATRICIA ABREGO
• CARLTON W. HART •
ANGELA "TIAANGIE" VILLESCAZ
• JOSE NAVARRO BALBUENA
• ANDREW WHITE
• ZACH VANCE
• CHRIS BELL
• GINA HINOJOSA
• BOBBY COLE
U.S. Representative:
- U.S. Representative District 28
• RICARDO VILLARREAL
• HENRY CUELLAR
• ANDREW VANTINE
U.S. Senator:
- U.S. Senator
• JAMES TALARICO
• AHMAD R. HASSAN
• JASMINE CROCKETT