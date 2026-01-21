Democratic Primary Ballot for Live Oak County

Prev Next KRIS 6

Posted

KR County/Local Races: Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

• BENJIE HAM MOYA State Senator: State Senator, District 21

• JUDITH ZAFFIRINI

• CORTNEY JONES State Representative: State Representative District 31 • JENNIFER "JJ" DOMINGUEZ Court of Appeals (District-level): Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District • JERRY ZIMMERER

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 • TOM BAKER

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 • MARC M. MEYER

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 • JOHN BALL Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals: Chief Justice, Supreme Court • CORY L. CARLYLE • MAGGIE ELLIS

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term • CHARI KELLY

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 • KRISTEN HAWKINS • GORDON GOODMAN

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 • GISELA D. TRIANA

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 • OKEY ANYIAM

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 • AUDRA RILEY

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 • HOLLY TAYLOR Railroad Commissioner: Railroad Commissioner

• JON ROSENTHAL Commissioner of Agriculture: Commissioner of Agriculture

• CLAYTON TUCKER Commissioner of the General Land Office: Commissioner of the General Land Office

• BENJAMIN FLORES

• JOSE LOYA Comptroller of Public Accounts: Comptroller of Public Accounts

• MICHAEL LANGE

• SARAH ECKHARDT

• SAVANT MOORE Attorney General: Attorney General

• NATHAN JOHNSON

• ANTHONY "TONY" BOX

• JOE JAWORSKI Lieutenant Governor: Lieutenant Governor

• MARCOS ISAIAS VELEZ

• VIKKI GOODWIN

• COURTNEY HEAD Governor: Governor

• PATRICIA ABREGO

• CARLTON W. HART •

ANGELA "TIAANGIE" VILLESCAZ

• JOSE NAVARRO BALBUENA

• ANDREW WHITE

• ZACH VANCE

• CHRIS BELL

• GINA HINOJOSA

• BOBBY COLE U.S. Representative: U.S. Representative District 28

• RICARDO VILLARREAL

• HENRY CUELLAR

• ANDREW VANTINE U.S. Senator: U.S. Senator

• JAMES TALARICO

• AHMAD R. HASSAN

• JASMINE CROCKETT

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.