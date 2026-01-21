Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Democratic Primary Ballot for Live Oak County

County/Local Races:

  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
    • BENJIE HAM MOYA

State Senator:

  • State Senator, District 21
    • JUDITH ZAFFIRINI
    • CORTNEY JONES

State Representative:

  • State Representative District 31 • JENNIFER "JJ" DOMINGUEZ

Court of Appeals (District-level):

  • Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District • JERRY ZIMMERER
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 • TOM BAKER
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 • MARC M. MEYER
  • Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 • JOHN BALL

Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals:

  • Chief Justice, Supreme Court • CORY L. CARLYLE • MAGGIE ELLIS
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term • CHARI KELLY
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 • KRISTEN HAWKINS • GORDON GOODMAN
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 • GISELA D. TRIANA
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 • OKEY ANYIAM
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 • AUDRA RILEY
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 • HOLLY TAYLOR

Railroad Commissioner:

  • Railroad Commissioner
    • JON ROSENTHAL

Commissioner of Agriculture:

  • Commissioner of Agriculture
    • CLAYTON TUCKER

Commissioner of the General Land Office:

  • Commissioner of the General Land Office
    • BENJAMIN FLORES
    • JOSE LOYA

Comptroller of Public Accounts:

  • Comptroller of Public Accounts
    • MICHAEL LANGE
    • SARAH ECKHARDT
    • SAVANT MOORE

Attorney General:

  • Attorney General
    • NATHAN JOHNSON
    • ANTHONY "TONY" BOX
    • JOE JAWORSKI

Lieutenant Governor:

  • Lieutenant Governor
    • MARCOS ISAIAS VELEZ
    • VIKKI GOODWIN
    • COURTNEY HEAD

Governor:

  • Governor
    • PATRICIA ABREGO
    • CARLTON W. HART •
    ANGELA "TIAANGIE" VILLESCAZ
    • JOSE NAVARRO BALBUENA
    • ANDREW WHITE
    • ZACH VANCE
    • CHRIS BELL
    • GINA HINOJOSA
    • BOBBY COLE

U.S. Representative:

  • U.S. Representative District 28
    • RICARDO VILLARREAL
    • HENRY CUELLAR
    • ANDREW VANTINE

U.S. Senator:

  • U.S. Senator
    • JAMES TALARICO
    • AHMAD R. HASSAN
    • JASMINE CROCKETT
