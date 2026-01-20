Democratic Primary Ballot for Kleberg County

KRIS 6

These are the local county-level offices appearing on the Democratic ballot in Kleberg County for the March 3, 2026 primary election. Races with multiple candidates are contested; others are unopposed. Note that some offices (e.g., County Clerk, District Clerk, Justice of the Peace Precincts 1 and 3) have no Democratic candidates and will not appear on the ballot.

County Judge: Ruben Canales (unopposed)

County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Velma Veliz (unopposed)

County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Marcus Salinas (unopposed)

County Treasurer: Belinda Villanueva Reyes, Priscilla Alaniz Cantu

County Constable, Precinct 1 (Unexpired Term): Alex M. Mata (unopposed)

Judge, County Court at Law: Jaime E. Carrillo (unopposed)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Albert Munoz (unopposed)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4: Ofelia "Ofie" Gutierrez (unopposed)

County Chair: Mario Munoz (unopposed)

Precinct Chair, PCHR_12: Jessie Mell Battle, Jr. (unopposed)

Precinct Chair, PCHR_24: Margaret F. Land (unopposed)

State Legislative Races

Kleberg County is in Texas House of Representatives District 43. There is no State Senate race in 2026, as District 27 (which includes Kleberg County) is not up for election this cycle.

Texas House of Representatives, District 43: Jeffrey Jackson (unopposed)

Statewide Races

These statewide offices will appear on the Democratic primary ballot across Texas, including in Kleberg County.

Governor: Patricia Abrego, Chris Bell, Bobby Cole, Carlton W. Hart, Gina Hinojosa, Jose Navarro Balbuena, Zach Vance, Angela "Tía Angie" Villescaz, Andrew White

Lieutenant Governor: Vikki Goodwin, Courtney Head, Marcos Velez

Attorney General: Tony Box, Joe Jaworski, Nathan Johnson

Comptroller of Public Accounts: Sarah Eckhardt, Michael Lange, Savant Moore

Commissioner of the General Land Office: Benjamin Flores, Jose Loya

Commissioner of Agriculture: Clayton Tucker (unopposed)

Railroad Commissioner: Jon Rosenthal (unopposed)

Federal Races

These federal offices will appear on the Democratic primary ballot in Kleberg County (which is in U.S. House District 34).