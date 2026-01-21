Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsLocal Elections

Actions

Democratic Primary Ballot for Kenedy County

Elections-Generic.png
KRIS 6
Elections-Generic.png
Posted
and last updated
Elections-KENEDY Republicans.png

  • County Judge
    • Oscar Salazar Garcia
    • Charles Burns
  • County Clerk/District Clerk
    • Amy Lee "Lerma" Ybarra
    • Elizabeth "Betsy" Ramirez Alaniz
  • County Treasurer
    • Cynthia M. "Cyndi" Salinas
  • County Commissioner Precinct 2
    • Israel "Rale" Vela
    • Jerry W. Miller
  • County Commissioner Precinct 4
    • Daniel Alaniz
    • Jose Salazar
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
    • Jana B. Norrell
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
    • Claudia Vela
    • Eliza Castillo
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
    • Cecilia Garcia Schulz
    • Leroy Salinas
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
    • Patricia (Patti) Fain

Statewide and District Races (appearing on the Kenedy County ballot):

  • U. S. Senator
    • Ahmad R. Hassan
    • Jasmine Crockett
    • James Talarico
  • U. S. Representative District 34
    • Vicente Gonzalez
    • Etienne Rosas
  • Governor
    • Gina Hinojosa
    • Andrew White
    • Angela "Tiaangie" Vilescaz
    • Zach Vance
    • Bobby Cole
    • Chris Bell
    • Patricia Abrego
    • Jose Navarro Balbuena
    • Carlton W. Hart
  • Lieutenant Governor
    • Marcos Isaias Velez
    • Vikki Goodwin
    • Courtney Head
  • Attorney General
    • Joe Jaworski
    • Nathan Johnson
    • Anthony "Tony" Box
  • Comptroller of Public Accounts
    • Savant Moore
    • Michael Lange
    • Sarah Eckhardt
  • Commissioner of the General Land Office
    • Jose Loya
    • Benjamin Flores
  • Commissioner of Agriculture
    • Clayton Tucker
  • Railroad Commissioner
    • Jon Rosenthal
  • Chief Justice, Supreme Court
    • Maggie Ellis
    • Cory L. Carlyle
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term
    • Chari Kelly
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
    • Gordon Goodman
    • Kristen Hawkins
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
    • Gisela D. Triana
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
    • Okey Anyiam
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
    • Audra Riley
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
    • Holly Taylor
  • Member, State Board of Education, District 2
    • Thomas Ray Garcia
  • State Representative District 31
    • Jennifer "JJ" Dominguez
  • Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
    • Jerry Zimmerer
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
    • Tom Baker
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
    • Marc M. Meyer
  • Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
    • John Ball

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.