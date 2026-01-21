Democratic Primary Ballot for Kenedy County

Prev Next KRIS 6

KR County Judge

Oscar Salazar Garcia Charles Burns

County Clerk/District Clerk

Amy Lee "Lerma" Ybarra Elizabeth "Betsy" Ramirez Alaniz

County Treasurer

Cynthia M. "Cyndi" Salinas

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Israel "Rale" Vela Jerry W. Miller

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Daniel Alaniz Jose Salazar

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Jana B. Norrell

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Claudia Vela Eliza Castillo

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Cecilia Garcia Schulz Leroy Salinas

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Patricia (Patti) Fain

Statewide and District Races (appearing on the Kenedy County ballot): U. S. Senator

Ahmad R. Hassan Jasmine Crockett James Talarico

U. S. Representative District 34

Vicente Gonzalez Etienne Rosas

Governor

Gina Hinojosa Andrew White Angela "Tiaangie" Vilescaz Zach Vance Bobby Cole Chris Bell Patricia Abrego Jose Navarro Balbuena Carlton W. Hart

Lieutenant Governor

Marcos Isaias Velez Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head

Attorney General

Joe Jaworski Nathan Johnson Anthony "Tony" Box

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Savant Moore Michael Lange Sarah Eckhardt

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jose Loya Benjamin Flores

Commissioner of Agriculture

Clayton Tucker

Railroad Commissioner

Jon Rosenthal

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Maggie Ellis Cory L. Carlyle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term

Chari Kelly

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Gordon Goodman Kristen Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Okey Anyiam

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Audra Riley

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

Holly Taylor

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

Thomas Ray Garcia

State Representative District 31

Jennifer "JJ" Dominguez

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Tom Baker

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Marc M. Meyer

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

John Ball



