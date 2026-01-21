Democratic Primary Ballot for Kenedy County

- County Judge
- Oscar Salazar Garcia
- Charles Burns
- County Clerk/District Clerk
- Amy Lee "Lerma" Ybarra
- Elizabeth "Betsy" Ramirez Alaniz
- County Treasurer
- Cynthia M. "Cyndi" Salinas
- County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Israel "Rale" Vela
- Jerry W. Miller
- County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Daniel Alaniz
- Jose Salazar
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
- Jana B. Norrell
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
- Claudia Vela
- Eliza Castillo
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
- Cecilia Garcia Schulz
- Leroy Salinas
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
- Patricia (Patti) Fain
Statewide and District Races (appearing on the Kenedy County ballot):
- U. S. Senator
- Ahmad R. Hassan
- Jasmine Crockett
- James Talarico
- U. S. Representative District 34
- Vicente Gonzalez
- Etienne Rosas
- Governor
- Gina Hinojosa
- Andrew White
- Angela "Tiaangie" Vilescaz
- Zach Vance
- Bobby Cole
- Chris Bell
- Patricia Abrego
- Jose Navarro Balbuena
- Carlton W. Hart
- Lieutenant Governor
- Marcos Isaias Velez
- Vikki Goodwin
- Courtney Head
- Attorney General
- Joe Jaworski
- Nathan Johnson
- Anthony "Tony" Box
- Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Savant Moore
- Michael Lange
- Sarah Eckhardt
- Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Jose Loya
- Benjamin Flores
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- Clayton Tucker
- Railroad Commissioner
- Jon Rosenthal
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Maggie Ellis
- Cory L. Carlyle
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term
- Chari Kelly
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Gordon Goodman
- Kristen Hawkins
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Gisela D. Triana
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
- Okey Anyiam
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
- Audra Riley
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
- Holly Taylor
- Member, State Board of Education, District 2
- Thomas Ray Garcia
- State Representative District 31
- Jennifer "JJ" Dominguez
- Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
- Jerry Zimmerer
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
- Tom Baker
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Marc M. Meyer
- Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
- John Ball