Democratic Primary Ballot for Jim Wells County

County Races

These are the local offices appearing on the Democratic primary ballot in Jim Wells County.

County Judge Pedro "Pete" Trevino Jr. (Incumbent)

County Clerk J.C. Perez III

District Clerk David L. Gonzalez R. David Guerrero

County Treasurer Mark Dominguez

County Commissioner Precinct 2 Ventura Garcia Jr.

County Commissioner Precinct 4 Wicho Gonzalez Isidro Vera

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Richard Deleon

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Sylvia I. Johnson (Incumbent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 6 Noe Cadena

County Court at Law Judge Rumaldo Solis Jr.

(Note: Races with only one candidate are unopposed in the primary. Contested races have multiple candidates.)

District Races

These include state legislative and congressional districts covering Jim Wells County.

State Representative, District 43 Jeffrey Jackson

State Senator, District 20 Moniqua' Scott

U.S. Representative, District 15 Ada Cuellar Bobby Pulido

Statewide Races

These offices are voted on statewide, including by Jim Wells County voters in the Democratic primary.

Governor Patricia Abrego Chris Bell Bobby Cole Carlton W. Hart Gina Hinojosa Jose Navarro Balbuena Zach Vance Angela "Tía Angie" Villescaz Andrew White

Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head Marcos Velez

Attorney General Tony Box Joe Jaworski Nathan Johnson

Comptroller of Public Accounts Sarah Eckhardt Michael Lange Savant Moore

Commissioner of the General Land Office Benjamin Flores Jose Loya

Commissioner of Agriculture Clayton Tucker

Railroad Commissioner Jon Rosenthal

Texas Supreme Court, Chief Justice Cory Carlyle Maggie Ellis

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2 Chari Kelly

Texas Supreme Court, Place 7 Gordon Goodman Kristen Hawkins

Texas Supreme Court, Place 8 Gisela D. Triana

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 Okey Anyiam

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 Audra Riley

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9 Holly Taylor

Federal Race

U.S. Senator Jasmine Crockett Ahmad R. Hassan James Talarico

(Note: There are no Democratic candidates for the 4th Court of Appeals seats up in 2026, so this race does not appear on the ballot. Additionally, the Democratic primary ballot may include non-binding party propositions on various policy issues, such as healthcare, education, and voting rights, but these are not candidate races.)