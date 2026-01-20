Democratic Primary Ballot for Jim Wells County

County Races
These are the local offices appearing on the Democratic primary ballot in Jim Wells County.
- County Judge Pedro "Pete" Trevino Jr. (Incumbent)
- County Clerk J.C. Perez III
- District Clerk David L. Gonzalez R. David Guerrero
- County Treasurer Mark Dominguez
- County Commissioner Precinct 2 Ventura Garcia Jr.
- County Commissioner Precinct 4 Wicho Gonzalez Isidro Vera
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Richard Deleon
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Sylvia I. Johnson (Incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 6 Noe Cadena
- County Court at Law Judge Rumaldo Solis Jr.
(Note: Races with only one candidate are unopposed in the primary. Contested races have multiple candidates.)
District Races
These include state legislative and congressional districts covering Jim Wells County.
- State Representative, District 43 Jeffrey Jackson
- State Senator, District 20 Moniqua' Scott
- U.S. Representative, District 15 Ada Cuellar Bobby Pulido
Statewide Races
These offices are voted on statewide, including by Jim Wells County voters in the Democratic primary.
- Governor Patricia Abrego Chris Bell Bobby Cole Carlton W. Hart Gina Hinojosa Jose Navarro Balbuena Zach Vance Angela "Tía Angie" Villescaz Andrew White
- Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head Marcos Velez
- Attorney General Tony Box Joe Jaworski Nathan Johnson
- Comptroller of Public Accounts Sarah Eckhardt Michael Lange Savant Moore
- Commissioner of the General Land Office Benjamin Flores Jose Loya
- Commissioner of Agriculture Clayton Tucker
- Railroad Commissioner Jon Rosenthal
- Texas Supreme Court, Chief Justice Cory Carlyle Maggie Ellis
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 2 Chari Kelly
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 7 Gordon Goodman Kristen Hawkins
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 8 Gisela D. Triana
- Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 Okey Anyiam
- Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 Audra Riley
- Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9 Holly Taylor
Federal Race
- U.S. Senator Jasmine Crockett Ahmad R. Hassan James Talarico
(Note: There are no Democratic candidates for the 4th Court of Appeals seats up in 2026, so this race does not appear on the ballot. Additionally, the Democratic primary ballot may include non-binding party propositions on various policy issues, such as healthcare, education, and voting rights, but these are not candidate races.)