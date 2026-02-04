Democratic Primary Ballot for Duval County

Prev Next KRIS 6

Posted

KRIS 6 County Judge

Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu District Clerk

Rachel Saenz Vela County Clerk

Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger County Treasurer

Sylvia Lazo County Commissioner Precinct 2

Adalberto "Chaico" Vera

Eloy V. Perez

County Commissioner Precinct 4 Marty Perez Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Geraldita L. (Tita) Martinez Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Annabel Chapa-Canales Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Aida C. Estraca

Luanna Guajardo Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Linda Garza-Moncada County Chair

Carmelinda S. Garcia __________________________________ State Races Member, State Board of Education, District 2 Thomas Ray Garcia State Representative District 32 Gabriel "Gabe" Lozano Marroquin State Representative District 34 Stephanie Guerrero Saenz Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District Jerry Zimmerer Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Tom Baker Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 Marc M. Meyer Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 John Ball Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 Okey Anyiam Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 Audra Riley Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 Holly Taylor Chief Justice, Supreme Court Maggie Ellis Cory L. Carlyle Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term Chari Kelly Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 Gordon Goodman Kristen Hawkins Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 Gisela D. Triana Railroad Commissioner Jon Rosenthal Commissioner of Agriculture Clayton Tucker Commissioner of the General Land Office Jose Loya Benjamin Flores Comptroller of Public Accounts Savant Moore Michael Lange Sarah Eckhardt Attorney General Nathan Johnson Anthony "Tony" Box Joe Jaworski Lieutenant Governor Courtney Head Vikki Goodwin Marcos Isaias Velez Governor Andrew White Chris Bell Jose Navarro Balbuena Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz Zach Vance Gina Hinojosa Bobby Cole Carlton W. Hart Patricia Abrego Federal Races U.S. Senator Ahmad R. Hassan Jasmine Crockett James Talarico U.S. Representative District 27 Wayne Raasch "Stock" Castro-Mendoza Tanya Lloyd U.S. Representative District 34 Etienne Rosas Vicente Gonzalez

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.