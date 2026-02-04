Democratic Primary Ballot for Duval County

County Judge
Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu
District Clerk
Rachel Saenz Vela
County Clerk
Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger
County Treasurer
Sylvia Lazo
County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Adalberto "Chaico" Vera
- Eloy V. Perez
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Marty Perez
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Geraldita L. (Tita) Martinez
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Annabel Chapa-Canales
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
- Aida C. Estraca
- Luanna Guajardo
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Linda Garza-Moncada
County Chair
Carmelinda S. Garcia
State Races
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
Thomas Ray Garcia
State Representative District 32
Gabriel "Gabe" Lozano Marroquin
State Representative District 34
Stephanie Guerrero Saenz
Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
Jerry Zimmerer
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Tom Baker
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Marc M. Meyer
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
John Ball
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
Okey Anyiam
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
Audra Riley
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
Holly Taylor
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Maggie Ellis
Cory L. Carlyle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term
Chari Kelly
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Gordon Goodman
Kristen Hawkins
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Gisela D. Triana
Railroad Commissioner
Jon Rosenthal
Commissioner of Agriculture
Clayton Tucker
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jose Loya
Benjamin Flores
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Savant Moore
Michael Lange
Sarah Eckhardt
Attorney General
Nathan Johnson
Anthony "Tony" Box
Joe Jaworski
Lieutenant Governor
Courtney Head
Vikki Goodwin
Marcos Isaias Velez
Governor
Andrew White
Chris Bell
Jose Navarro Balbuena
Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz
Zach Vance
Gina Hinojosa
Bobby Cole
Carlton W. Hart
Patricia Abrego
Federal Races
U.S. Senator
Ahmad R. Hassan
Jasmine Crockett
James Talarico
U.S. Representative District 27
Wayne Raasch
"Stock" Castro-Mendoza
Tanya Lloyd
U.S. Representative District 34
Etienne Rosas
Vicente Gonzalez