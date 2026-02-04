Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Democratic Primary Ballot for Duval County

County Judge
Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu

District Clerk
Rachel Saenz Vela

County Clerk
Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger

County Treasurer
Sylvia Lazo

County Commissioner Precinct 2

  • Adalberto "Chaico" Vera
  • Eloy V. Perez

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Marty Perez

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Geraldita L. (Tita) Martinez

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Annabel Chapa-Canales

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

  • Aida C. Estraca
  • Luanna Guajardo

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Linda Garza-Moncada

County Chair
Carmelinda S. Garcia

__________________________________

State Races

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

Thomas Ray Garcia

State Representative District 32

Gabriel "Gabe" Lozano Marroquin

State Representative District 34

Stephanie Guerrero Saenz

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Tom Baker

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Marc M. Meyer

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

John Ball

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Okey Anyiam

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Audra Riley

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

Holly Taylor

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Maggie Ellis

Cory L. Carlyle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term

Chari Kelly

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Gordon Goodman

Kristen Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Railroad Commissioner

Jon Rosenthal

Commissioner of Agriculture

Clayton Tucker

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jose Loya

Benjamin Flores

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Savant Moore

Michael Lange

Sarah Eckhardt

Attorney General

Nathan Johnson

Anthony "Tony" Box

Joe Jaworski

Lieutenant Governor

Courtney Head

Vikki Goodwin

Marcos Isaias Velez

Governor

Andrew White

Chris Bell

Jose Navarro Balbuena

Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz

Zach Vance

Gina Hinojosa

Bobby Cole

Carlton W. Hart

Patricia Abrego

Federal Races

U.S. Senator

Ahmad R. Hassan

Jasmine Crockett

James Talarico

U.S. Representative District 27

Wayne Raasch

"Stock" Castro-Mendoza

Tanya Lloyd

U.S. Representative District 34

Etienne Rosas

Vicente Gonzalez

