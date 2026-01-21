Democratic Primary Ballot for Brooks County

- County Judge
- Ricky Soliz
- Eric Ramos
- County Clerk/District Clerk
- Lesvia Gonzales
- County Treasurer
- Alan Hernandez
- County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Dina Vargas
- Rolando Gutierrez
- County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Daniel (Danny) Saenz
- Pamela A. Solis
- Aaron Trevino
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
- Rolando "Roland" Garza
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
- Oralia "Lali" Morales
- County Chair
- Martha Gutierrez
Statewide and Other Races (non-county specific):
- U. S. Senator
- Ahmad R. Hassan
- James Talarico
- Jasmine Crockett
- U. S. Representative District 15
- Bobby Pulido
- Ada Cuellar
- Governor
- Gina Hinojosa
- Zach Vance
- Jose Navarro Balbuena
- Patricia Abrego
- Angela "Tiaangie" Vilescaz
- Bobby Cole
- Chris Bell
- Carlton W. Hart
- Andrew White
- Lieutenant Governor
- Marcos Isaias Velez
- Vikki Goodwin
- Courtney Head
- Attorney General
- Nathan Johnson
- Anthony "Tony" Box
- Joe Jaworski
- Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Sarah Eckhardt
- Michael Lange
- Savant Moore
- Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Benjamin Flores
- Jose Loya
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- Clayton Tucker
- Railroad Commissioner
- Jon Rosenthal
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Maggie Ellis
- Cory L. Carlyle
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term
- Chari Kelly
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Kristen Hawkins
- Gordon Goodman
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Gisela D. Triana
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
- Okey Anyiam
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
- Audra Riley
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
- Holly Taylor
- State Representative District 31
- Jennifer "JJ" Dominguez
- Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
- Jerry Zimmerer
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
- Tom Baker
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Marc M. Meyer
- Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District
- Antonia "Toni" Arteaga
- Velia J. Meza