Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsLocal Elections

Actions

Democratic Primary Ballot for Brooks County

Elections-Generic.png
KRIS 6
Elections-Generic.png
Posted
Elections-BROOKS Democrats.png

  • County Judge
    • Ricky Soliz
    • Eric Ramos
  • County Clerk/District Clerk
    • Lesvia Gonzales
  • County Treasurer
    • Alan Hernandez
  • County Commissioner Precinct 2
    • Dina Vargas
    • Rolando Gutierrez
  • County Commissioner Precinct 4
    • Daniel (Danny) Saenz
    • Pamela A. Solis
    • Aaron Trevino
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
    • Rolando "Roland" Garza
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
    • Oralia "Lali" Morales
  • County Chair
    • Martha Gutierrez

Statewide and Other Races (non-county specific):

  • U. S. Senator
    • Ahmad R. Hassan
    • James Talarico
    • Jasmine Crockett
  • U. S. Representative District 15
    • Bobby Pulido
    • Ada Cuellar
  • Governor
    • Gina Hinojosa
    • Zach Vance
    • Jose Navarro Balbuena
    • Patricia Abrego
    • Angela "Tiaangie" Vilescaz
    • Bobby Cole
    • Chris Bell
    • Carlton W. Hart
    • Andrew White
  • Lieutenant Governor
    • Marcos Isaias Velez
    • Vikki Goodwin
    • Courtney Head
  • Attorney General
    • Nathan Johnson
    • Anthony "Tony" Box
    • Joe Jaworski
  • Comptroller of Public Accounts
    • Sarah Eckhardt
    • Michael Lange
    • Savant Moore
  • Commissioner of the General Land Office
    • Benjamin Flores
    • Jose Loya
  • Commissioner of Agriculture
    • Clayton Tucker
  • Railroad Commissioner
    • Jon Rosenthal
  • Chief Justice, Supreme Court
    • Maggie Ellis
    • Cory L. Carlyle
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term
    • Chari Kelly
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
    • Kristen Hawkins
    • Gordon Goodman
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
    • Gisela D. Triana
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
    • Okey Anyiam
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
    • Audra Riley
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
    • Holly Taylor
  • State Representative District 31
    • Jennifer "JJ" Dominguez
  • Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
    • Jerry Zimmerer
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
    • Tom Baker
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
    • Marc M. Meyer
  • Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District
    • Antonia "Toni" Arteaga
    • Velia J. Meza
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.