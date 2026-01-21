Democratic Primary Ballot for Brooks County

Prev Next KRIS 6

KR County Judge

Ricky Soliz Eric Ramos

County Clerk/District Clerk

Lesvia Gonzales

County Treasurer

Alan Hernandez

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Dina Vargas Rolando Gutierrez

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Daniel (Danny) Saenz Pamela A. Solis Aaron Trevino

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Rolando "Roland" Garza

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Oralia "Lali" Morales

County Chair

Martha Gutierrez

Statewide and Other Races (non-county specific): U. S. Senator

Ahmad R. Hassan James Talarico Jasmine Crockett

U. S. Representative District 15

Bobby Pulido Ada Cuellar

Governor

Gina Hinojosa Zach Vance Jose Navarro Balbuena Patricia Abrego Angela "Tiaangie" Vilescaz Bobby Cole Chris Bell Carlton W. Hart Andrew White

Lieutenant Governor

Marcos Isaias Velez Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head

Attorney General

Nathan Johnson Anthony "Tony" Box Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Sarah Eckhardt Michael Lange Savant Moore

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Benjamin Flores Jose Loya

Commissioner of Agriculture

Clayton Tucker

Railroad Commissioner

Jon Rosenthal

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Maggie Ellis Cory L. Carlyle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term

Chari Kelly

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Kristen Hawkins Gordon Goodman

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Okey Anyiam

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Audra Riley

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

Holly Taylor

State Representative District 31

Jennifer "JJ" Dominguez

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Tom Baker

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Marc M. Meyer

Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District

Antonia "Toni" Arteaga Velia J. Meza



