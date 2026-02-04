Democratic Primary Ballot for Bee County

Local Offices - Bee County
- County Commissioner Precinct 1 - Unexpired Term
- Carlos Salazar, Jr.
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
- Susana Salazar Contreras
- Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
- Abel Suniga
State-Level Offices (Relevant to Bee County Voters)
- State Representative District 43
- Jeffrey T. Jackson
- Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
- Jerry Zimmerer
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
- Tom Baker
- Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Marc M. Meyer
- Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
- John Ball
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Cory L. Carlyle
- Maggie Ellis
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term
- Chari Kelly
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Gordon Goodman
- Kristen Hawkins
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Gisela D. Triana
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
- Okey Anyiam
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
- Audra Riley
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
- Holly Taylor
- Railroad Commissioner
- Jon Rosenthal
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- Clayton Tucker
- Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Jose Loya
- Benjamin Flores
- Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Savant Moore
- Michael Lange
- Sarah Eckhardt
- Attorney General
- Nathan Johnson
- Joe Jaworski
- Anthony "Tony" Box
- Lieutenant Governor
- Marcos Isaias Velez
- Vikki Goodwin
- Courtney Head
- Governor
- Jose Navarro Balbuena
- Carlton W. Hart
- Chris Bell
- Zach Vance
- Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz
- Gina Hinojosa
- Patricia Abrego
- Bobby Cole
- Andrew White
Federal-Level Offices
- U.S. Senator
- Jasmine Crockett
- Ahmad R. Hassan
- James Talarico
- U.S. Representative District 15
- Ada Cuellar
- Bobby Pulido