Democratic Primary Ballot for Bee County

KRIS 6 Local Offices - Bee County County Commissioner Precinct 1 - Unexpired Term

Carlos Salazar, Jr.

- Unexpired Term Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Susana Salazar Contreras

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Abel Suniga

_________________________________________________ State-Level Offices (Relevant to Bee County Voters) State Representative District 43

Jeffrey T. Jackson

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Tom Baker

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Marc M. Meyer

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

John Ball

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Cory L. Carlyle Maggie Ellis

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term

Chari Kelly

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Gordon Goodman Kristen Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Okey Anyiam

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Audra Riley

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

Holly Taylor

Railroad Commissioner

Jon Rosenthal

Commissioner of Agriculture

Clayton Tucker

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jose Loya Benjamin Flores

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Savant Moore Michael Lange Sarah Eckhardt

Attorney General

Nathan Johnson Joe Jaworski Anthony "Tony" Box

Lieutenant Governor

Marcos Isaias Velez Vikki Goodwin Courtney Head

Governor

Jose Navarro Balbuena Carlton W. Hart Chris Bell Zach Vance Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz Gina Hinojosa Patricia Abrego Bobby Cole Andrew White

Federal-Level Offices U.S. Senator

Jasmine Crockett Ahmad R. Hassan James Talarico

U.S. Representative District 15

Ada Cuellar Bobby Pulido



