Democratic Primary Ballot for Bee County

KRIS 6
Local Offices - Bee County

  • County Commissioner Precinct 1 - Unexpired Term
    • Carlos Salazar, Jr.
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
    • Susana Salazar Contreras
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
    • Abel Suniga

_________________________________________________

State-Level Offices (Relevant to Bee County Voters)

  • State Representative District 43
    • Jeffrey T. Jackson
  • Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
    • Jerry Zimmerer
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
    • Tom Baker
  • Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
    • Marc M. Meyer
  • Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
    • John Ball
  • Chief Justice, Supreme Court
    • Cory L. Carlyle
    • Maggie Ellis
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 - Unexpired Term
    • Chari Kelly
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
    • Gordon Goodman
    • Kristen Hawkins
  • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
    • Gisela D. Triana
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
    • Okey Anyiam
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
    • Audra Riley
  • Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
    • Holly Taylor
  • Railroad Commissioner
    • Jon Rosenthal
  • Commissioner of Agriculture
    • Clayton Tucker
  • Commissioner of the General Land Office
    • Jose Loya
    • Benjamin Flores
  • Comptroller of Public Accounts
    • Savant Moore
    • Michael Lange
    • Sarah Eckhardt
  • Attorney General
    • Nathan Johnson
    • Joe Jaworski
    • Anthony "Tony" Box
  • Lieutenant Governor
    • Marcos Isaias Velez
    • Vikki Goodwin
    • Courtney Head
  • Governor
    • Jose Navarro Balbuena
    • Carlton W. Hart
    • Chris Bell
    • Zach Vance
    • Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz
    • Gina Hinojosa
    • Patricia Abrego
    • Bobby Cole
    • Andrew White

Federal-Level Offices

  • U.S. Senator
    • Jasmine Crockett
    • Ahmad R. Hassan
    • James Talarico
  • U.S. Representative District 15
    • Ada Cuellar
    • Bobby Pulido
