Democratic Primary Ballot for Aransas County

County Races

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: James Balleza (unopposed in primary)

Note: Other county-level offices up for election in 2026 (such as County Judge, Commissioners for Precincts 2 and 4, County Clerk, District Clerk, Surveyor, and Treasurer) have no Democratic candidates filed, so they do not appear on the Democratic primary ballot. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 also has no Democratic candidate.

District Races

State Representative, District 32: Gabriel Marroquin (unopposed in primary)

State Senator, District 18: Erica Gillum (unopposed in primary)

Note: No Democratic candidates filed for 36th Judicial District Judge or District Attorney (which covers Aransas County), so these races do not appear on the Democratic primary ballot.

Federal Races

United States Senator: Jasmine Crockett, Ahmad R. Hassan, James Talarico

United States Representative, District 27: Stock Castro-Mendoza, Tanya Lloyd, Wayne Raasch

Statewide Races

Railroad Commissioner: Jon Rosenthal (unopposed in primary)

Supreme Court, Chief Justice: Cory Carlyle, Maggie Ellis

Supreme Court, Place 2: Chari Kelly (unopposed in primary)

Supreme Court, Place 7: Gordon Goodman, Kristen Hawkins

Supreme Court, Place 8: Gisela D. Triana (unopposed in primary)

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Okey Anyiam (unopposed in primary)

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Audra Riley (unopposed in primary)

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: Holly Taylor (unopposed in primary)

This rundown reflects candidates who filed by the December 2025 deadline and are qualified for the ballot. Actual ballot order may vary slightly based on drawing lots for positions with multiple candidates, but the lists above follow approximate reporting order. No other races (such as State Board of Education) have Democratic candidates specific to districts covering Aransas County in this primary.