Local couple donates toys in honor of granddaughter

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Coastal Bend couple is paying tribute to their granddaughter this Christmas by spreading cheer.

Debora Eulenfeld and her husband lost their 3-year-old granddaughter, Morgan, 17 years ago to brain cancer. In her honor, the couple has gathered thousands of dollars of toy donations to give to the Ronald McDonald House.

"I do toy donations every year," Eulenfeld said. "It's all in memory of Morgan."

When Morgan was battling brain cancer, her father, Eulenfeld's son, received support from the Ronald McDonald House in Houston. Now, she looks to return the favor with toys for children in need.

"Families come here with sick children, and they have nothing else," Eulenfeld said. "They need help at Christmas time especially."

Eulenfeld posted on Facebook asking for donations, and the community responded in a big way. She encourages anyone to donate to the Ronald McDonald House or Driscoll Children's Hospital.