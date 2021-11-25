Local church feeds, clothes those in need this Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the season of giving, and that's what a local church decided to do this Thanksgiving.

First Church of God hosted its 5th annual community luncheon.

Anyone was able to come out and enjoy a warm meal. They had the option to dine in, pick up, and even have a meal delivered to their homes.

"We're just excited to bless our community and let them know that we want to serve them and we're here to serve," said pastor Teena Houston.

The church also had groceries, clothes and shoes on hand for those in need.

First Church of God is located at 902 West Point Rd.