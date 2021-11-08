LIST: Corpus Christi holiday events 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holly jolly holiday season is finally here , and that means fun events for the whole family!

The fun started on Friday Nov. 5 with the lighting of the Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree at La Retama Park. If you missed the lighting ceremony, don't worry. The tree will be available for all your holiday photo needs from now until January 7.

If you were REALLY looking forward to seeing a tree lighting downtown, there will also be an H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Water's Edge Park on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

A full list of holiday events in Corpus Christi can be found below.

Santa’s Rockin’ Block Party at La Palmera Mall

(Nov. 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

La Palmera Mall will have live music, food and fun for the whole family. See their schedule of events here.

15th Annual Islander Lights Celebration at Texas A&M- Corpus Christi

(Nov. 19 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m)

The university is inviting the Corpus Christi community to join them for their free holiday event that includes pictures with Santa, live reindeers, food, fun, a tree-lighting ceremony, and more.

Holly-Days at South Texas Botanical Gardens

(Nov. 26 and 27, Dec. 3 and 4, Dec. 10 and 11, Dec. 17 and 18 starting at 5:30 p.m.)

On Friday and Saturday evenings enjoy a 20-ft lighted tree, photos with parrots, hay rides, photos with Santa, light displays and cut-out photo ops scattered through Gardens, Reptile Room, and S’mores and Cocoa.

Mayor Guajardo's Merriest Downtown Decor Contest

(December 3 - January 7 starting at 10:00 a.m.)

Take a walk downtown and see local businesses looking merry and bright for the holidays. Vote for your favorite on Downtown Corpus Christi's Facebook page.

December ArtWalk Holiday Markets

(Dec. 3 -5 starting at 5:30 p.m.)

Shop for your holiday gifts locally as dozens of local vendors line the streets of downtown.

lluminated Boat Parade

(Dec. 4 starting at 6:00 p.m.)

See the Corpus Christi Marina shining bright as boaters compete to have the most festive vessel.

La Posada Lighted Boat Parade

(Dec. 10 from 7:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.)

Check out some more decorated holiday vessels at Marker 37 & Doc's.

If you know of any other festive activities that should be added to this list, let us know at digital@kristv.com