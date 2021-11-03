Kick off the holiday season with the Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree Lighting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ‘Tis the season for downtown Corpus Christi to be merry and bright with the help of the Port of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District.

Both entities are kicking off the holiday season with a holiday tree lightning ceremony at La Retama Park on Friday November 5 at 6:30 p.m. The 18-foot tree will be decorated with almost 700 lights and 250 ornaments.

Before the tree is lit, Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Port of Corpus Christi Director of Community Relations Rosaura Bailey, and DMD Executive Director Alyssa Barrera Mason will speak.

Local residents and tourists will be able to visit the Holiday Tree from November 5-January 7.