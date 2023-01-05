Legacy Luncheon returns to the American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Legacy Luncheon is making its return to the American Bank Center.

Every year, educators and community members gather to remember and support Dr. Hector P. Garcia's efforts for Latinos and Hispanics in America.

"He obliterated the segregation in Corpus Christi back in the 60's and 70's," said Dr. Garcia's daughter, Celia. "So, he's well rounded, he did so much for the community, and for the state and nation."

The event also raises money for scholarships for students. This year, 3 students will be presented with a scholarship.

The Legacy Luncheon takes place on Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m.

