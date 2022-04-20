Learning the art of calligraphy on Chinese Language Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In recognition of Chinese Language Day, the Asian Cultures Museum & Educational Center in Corpus Christi decided to educate the community in a fun way.

A calligraphy expert paid a visit to the museum to teach people how to write and understand the concept.

Calligraphy is the art of decorative handwriting or lettering with a pen or brush, and it takes time to master.

"To get any good at it at all was about 18 months," said Richard Hafemeister, the director of operations with the museum. "I've still been practicing. I've been at it for about 2-3 years now and I'm still not fluent by any chance. Our expert who is, about five years."

The museum also told KRIS 6 News they saw an increase in Zoom tours Wednesday because of Chinese Language Day.

